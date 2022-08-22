Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
Fox40
Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
Stockton Police release photos of suspect in attempted armed robbery at bank
STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time and after five months of investigating, detectives with the Stockton Police Department released photos showing the suspected gunman who attempted to rob a Bank of America on Wilson Way in March. The attempted bank robbery happened March 15 when an unknown suspect...
Man arrested after wife found dead in Oakhurst home, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and […]
Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security
WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.
KMPH.com
One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County
WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton, officials said. Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced
The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
Millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana plants seized in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Marijuana plants exceeding $7.2 million in value were seized by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in July, according to a press release. On July 12, the sheriff’s office said its marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation in a property on Shalimar Drive near Milton Road in […]
KCRA.com
Stockton police ask for help 1 year after woman dies in car from shooting
Stockton police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a homicide in 2021. Tonya Wales, 38, was found inside a car with a gunshot injury on the 8100 block of Palisades Drive early in the morning of Aug. 25 last year. She was pronounced dead at...
17-year-old boy was making bombs at Atwater home and selling them online, deputies say
An Atwater teenager has been arrested, accused of making explosive devices and selling them on the internet.
Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Merced County park
WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and a second injured after an alleged gang-related shooting at a park in Merced County, according to the Merced Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say when they arrived at Winton Park Tuesday night they found a man dead and a second man was transported to a local hospital with […]
Man with knife accused of trying to rob Tracy student
TRACY, Calif. — A man with a knife allegedly tried to rob a Tracy high school student who was walking to campus. Tracy Police Department said a student walking to Stein High School was approached Monday morning near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place by a man. The man allegedly pulled a knife, demanded money from the student and also demanded he be led to the school.
L.A. Weekly
Ronald Ray Woods Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]
Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Investigators say Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching the turnaround....
KCRA.com
2 students hospitalized after fight near high school in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two students were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out Wednesday afternoon near a high school in Stockton, officials said. One student was stabbed while trying to break up the fight. The fight happened around 3:30 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck
Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
abc10.com
Family holds protest after Modesto man was shot, killed by police
Protesters in Modesto called for justice in the police shooting of Paul Chavez Jr. The shooting happened on July 14.
Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
