ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Serial armed robbery suspects arrested

Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Man with replica firearms, crossbow arrested outside Modesto school

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested outside an elementary school with two replica firearms and a crossbow in Modesto on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a man lying down...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Livingston, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Livingston, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
CBS Sacramento

Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security

WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.  
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County

WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelons#Property Crime
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash Fatality on M Street and 25th Street in Merced

The Merced Police Department reported a fatal motorcycle accident on M Street on the afternoon of Monday, August 22, 2022. The collision took place around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of West 25th Street and M Street, officials reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Accident on M Street in Merced.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man with knife accused of trying to rob Tracy student

TRACY, Calif. — A man with a knife allegedly tried to rob a Tracy high school student who was walking to campus. Tracy Police Department said a student walking to Stein High School was approached Monday morning near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place by a man. The man allegedly pulled a knife, demanded money from the student and also demanded he be led to the school.
TRACY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ronald Ray Woods Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway 120 [Modesto, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m., near Rushing Hill Lookout Road. Investigators say Woods was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with live bees, northbound on the Lookout turnaround. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist was heading west on the highway, approaching the turnaround....
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck

Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy