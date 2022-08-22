ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York University receives generous science donation

YORK -- There is a story behind every gift to York University, and a couple of recent gifts-in-kind to YU's Science Department, worth a total of about $100,000, reflect a mini-series of most interesting stories. York University has recently received a "used" mass spectrometer, valued at minimally $60,000, from SCIEX,...
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
York News-Times

Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice

BEATRICE, NE
Aurora News Register

Nebraska State Fair is back in GI

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is right around the corner once again and is set to feature a wide range of activities, sights and competition participation from Hamilton County residents. Located a short jaunt away in Grand Island, the 11-day summertime staple is set to begin Friday, Aug. 26 and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August

FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
FAIRBURY, NE
York News-Times

Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years

YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
HASTINGS, NE

