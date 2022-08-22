Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Lincoln's 'Crazy flower lady' loves her ever-growing lily collection
Jackie Shores concedes there is reason for husband Shawn to call her that crazy flower lady. In the past 10 years, her lily collection has grown from 16 to 114. Her biggest haul was 30 in one season. This year, hampered by hand surgery, she was disappointed to add just 14.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
York News-Times
Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students
Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
York University receives generous science donation
YORK -- There is a story behind every gift to York University, and a couple of recent gifts-in-kind to YU's Science Department, worth a total of about $100,000, reflect a mini-series of most interesting stories. York University has recently received a "used" mass spectrometer, valued at minimally $60,000, from SCIEX,...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 25
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (2) updates to this series since Updated 43 min ago.
klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KETV.com
'It takes an army': Group makes 50-mile journey on foot for homeless veterans
Emerging from the fog, dozens made their way down Highway 6. "You're talking on gravel, sometimes they're uneven roads, you're talking about dangerous traffic back and forth," said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March. Their journey starts in Lincoln, walking for 22 hours until they reach La Vista. Participants...
knopnews2.com
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
York News-Times
Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice
kfornow.com
LPS Superintendent Address Controversial Statement Allegedly Made By A Guest Speaker
(KFOR NEWS August 24, 2022) At Tuesday’s Lincoln Board of Education meeting, the first one since classes started back up, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman took a moment to address some controversy and confusion regarding LGBTQ+ topics in the district. Dr. Gausman addressed two big items. One being concerns...
Aurora News Register
Nebraska State Fair is back in GI
The 2022 Nebraska State Fair is right around the corner once again and is set to feature a wide range of activities, sights and competition participation from Hamilton County residents. Located a short jaunt away in Grand Island, the 11-day summertime staple is set to begin Friday, Aug. 26 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
York News-Times
Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years
YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
klkntv.com
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
1011now.com
UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says there’s extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11 p.m. for a house on fire near NW 3rd & NW Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
