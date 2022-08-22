ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton students set to return to school Sept. 1

Yet another summer vacation is at an end, as a new school year awaits. On Thursday, Sept. 1, students are set to return as the 2022-23 school year gets moving. The year will look familiar, with COVID protocols remaining the same as when students left in June, though there will be a few changes, including a grand opening on Sept. 10 of the new Collins Field unveiling at Stoughton High School.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

New Stoughton VFW leader building for the future

Growing up in Stoughton in a family full of veterans, Rob Drogsvold could see himself following in those footsteps one day. But he never saw himself leading a local veterans group. Fast forward a few decades, and thanks to a variety of expertise in the skilled trades - and a...
STOUGHTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Stoughton, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Stoughton, WI
Stoughton, WI
Society
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton’s Sutton graduates from University of Iowa

Stoughton resident Ian Sutton was one of more than 150 students new to the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine who was ceremoniously "cloaked" at the College's annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony staged earlier this month in Iowa's Hancher Auditorium. According to an Aug. 23 University...
STOUGHTON, WI
Hyperallergic

Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work

A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#The Stoughton Lions Club#Wal Mart
cutoday.info

After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison

MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
MADISON, WI
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fentanyl dangers on billboards; Wisconsinites who overdosed in ads

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A billboard warning about the dangers of fentanyl is reaching a whole new audience. It features the faces of Wisconsinites who have overdosed. The images are running on Clear Channel billboards through October. For the families featured, the message is personal. Kathy Henry said seeing her daughter's...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teens wanted after punching 2 in the face at Beloit Theater

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater. According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon. Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is […]
WISN

Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
MUKWONAGO, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
nbc15.com

Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy