Stoughton, WI

veronapress.com

COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library

Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Miller and Sons’ second community picnic draws over 400 people

As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison firefighters go extra mile for boy stuck in bike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters went the extra mile recently for a boy who found himself in an unusual predicament. According to the fire department, they were called to a home after the child’s foot got caught in the spokes of one of his bicycle tires. To get the boy free, the firefighters needed to cut him loose.
MADISON, WI
#Linus Covid#General Health#Stoughton Public Library#Madison Public Library#Omicron
nbc15.com

71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price

There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
MONONA, WI
Q985

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News

MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland

HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
HARTLAND, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor answers questions about the changing CDC guidelines

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) drops quarantine and social distancing recommendations, you may have some questions about what you should do if you or someone you know tests positive for the virus. Dr Jeff Pothoff is the chief quality officer at UW Health in...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
MADISON, WI

