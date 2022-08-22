Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
veronapress.com
COVID-19 rapid tests being distributed through library
Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one. In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is...
Officials: Medicare scammers calling area residents; calls appear on caller ID as being from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Officials in Sauk County are warning residents of a phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be from Medicare and appear to be calling from the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. In an alert sent to residents Wednesday, officials from the health care facility said the...
watertownregional.com
Watertown Regional Medical Center Welcomes Watertown Native Lessner as Executive Director of HR
Watertown, WI – Watertown Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce Ryan Lessner, SPHR, has joined their team as the new Executive Director of Human Resources. Lessner, who was born and raised in Watertown, offers an intimate knowledge of the community, along with over 20 years of human resources experience.
veronapress.com
Miller and Sons’ second community picnic draws over 400 people
As a special thank you to all of their customers, both the Verona and Mount Horeb locations of Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted a free community picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Residents of both communities stopped by to grab a free bite to eat. At the Verona store, they served roughly 430 people, and the Mount Horeb location saw right around 400 people stop by.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
nbc15.com
Madison firefighters go extra mile for boy stuck in bike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters went the extra mile recently for a boy who found himself in an unusual predicament. According to the fire department, they were called to a home after the child’s foot got caught in the spokes of one of his bicycle tires. To get the boy free, the firefighters needed to cut him loose.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The residents told police three masked men forced their way inside, tied...
nbc15.com
71-year-old arrested for Dane Co. homicide in May
A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
captimes.com
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price
There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly six weeks in, Madison police report few Flex Lane violations | News
MADISON (WKOW) — The Beltline Flex Lane has been open for almost six weeks, and the Madison Police Department said its officers are seeing a vast majority of drivers use it correctly. “We’ve actually seen a very high level of compliance,” Lt. Tony Fiore with MPD’s Traffic Enforcement Safety...
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland
HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers questions about the changing CDC guidelines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) drops quarantine and social distancing recommendations, you may have some questions about what you should do if you or someone you know tests positive for the virus. Dr Jeff Pothoff is the chief quality officer at UW Health in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
Comments / 0