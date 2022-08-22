ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment

PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
Freddy's hitting up Chi-Town

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is accelerating development in Illinois with the signing of a multi-unit development agreement with Asif Poonja of JAM Equities to bring six locations to Chicago. The announcement builds on the brand's development there this earlier this year, adding 13 locations to its pipeline for the market in Q1.
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
CBS Chicago

Mount Prospect officials break ground on $2.5 billion Cloud HQ data center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big data and big bucks are coming to Mount Prospect.On Tuesday, village leaders broke ground on a new $2.5 billion Cloud HQ s Mount Prospect Technology Campus. The 1.5 million square-foot facility is being built at the old United Airlines headquarters.It will house thousands of computer servers  that help power the web. Village officials said it will create hundreds of full-time jobs. It's expected to be finished by 2024.
CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million

MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago

From a century-old hotel to a recently shuttered tavern, Giggster looked at noteworthy filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. The climactic Grand Ballroom in 'The Fugitive'. The bar where Danny talks Linus into the heist in 'Ocean's Eleven'
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
