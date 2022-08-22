Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
For Sale: Chicago Man’s Castle Honoring Late Wife Is Listed At $670K
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home with a Chicago proper address, I don't think you're going to find anything better than this property. Located at 3410 Carpenter St. in Chicago, this true and genuine castle is a steal with a listing price of $670,000-- but just wait until you see the inside!
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment
PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
Fast Casual
Freddy's hitting up Chi-Town
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is accelerating development in Illinois with the signing of a multi-unit development agreement with Asif Poonja of JAM Equities to bring six locations to Chicago. The announcement builds on the brand's development there this earlier this year, adding 13 locations to its pipeline for the market in Q1.
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
Mount Prospect officials break ground on $2.5 billion Cloud HQ data center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Big data and big bucks are coming to Mount Prospect.On Tuesday, village leaders broke ground on a new $2.5 billion Cloud HQ s Mount Prospect Technology Campus. The 1.5 million square-foot facility is being built at the old United Airlines headquarters.It will house thousands of computer servers that help power the web. Village officials said it will create hundreds of full-time jobs. It's expected to be finished by 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rejournals.com
CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers
Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
Where To Find Chicago's Best Hot Dogs According To Chicagoans
'I’m getting hungry just thinking about it!'
Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown
A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.
Eater
Jewish Deli Legend Manny’s Marks 80 Years With New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
Manny’s, the legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli known for sating the hunger of generations of Chicagoans, will mark its 80th anniversary in late August with the launch of a brand new menu item: The 80, a sandwich that will for the first time in Manny’s history, feature smoked pastrami.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Damen Silos, Spot Beloved By Urban Explorers, Put Up For Sale By State — Opening Bid Is $3.25 Million
MCKINLEY PARK — The Damen Silos, a collection of grain elevators abandoned after a 1977 explosion, has been listed for sale. Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s Department of Central Management Services announced last week the state is inviting companies to make public bids on the site at 2900 S. Damen Ave. A pre-proposal conference meeting about bids for the silos is scheduled for Thursday, according to state officials and documents.
Fairfield Sun Times
Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago
From a century-old hotel to a recently shuttered tavern, Giggster looked at noteworthy filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. The climactic Grand Ballroom in 'The Fugitive'. The bar where Danny talks Linus into the heist in 'Ocean's Eleven'
Chicago among U.S. cities with downtown districts struggling most to recover after the pandemic, study finds
The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
This Queer Bolivian American Wants To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor
J Saxon swings a disco ball during a photo session with photographer and friend Sam Presser in Douglas Park in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 11, 2022. Saxon is dressed in a traditional Bolivian suit that they bought during a trip to Bolivia, where their mother was born. J Saxon was...
veranda.com
Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market
Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
Chicago license plate No. 1, a 'holy grail' artifact, is up for auction
The stamped-aluminum plate from 1904, owned by late collector Lee Hartung of Glenview, bears the telltale number “1” and was issued well over a century ago to prominent lawyer and auto enthusiast Arthur J. Eddy.
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
Comments / 0