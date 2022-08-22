ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milly Alcock Of "House Of The Dragon" Was Living In Her Mum's Attic Before Landing The Starring Role

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

A lot of celebrities worked "regular" jobs before getting their big break in Hollywood, and now newcomer Milly Alcock is sharing her story.

Lia Toby / Getty Images

Milly, who stars as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon , talked to Stellar about the career she was in before joining the HBO series.

Ollie Upton / HBO

"I never thought this would happen to me," Milly told Stellar , per Daily Mail . “I was washing dishes in a restaurant, living in my mum’s attic."

Axelle / Getty Images

At the time, Milly believed landing a role, especially one of this magnitude, didn't happen to people like her. The Australian native believed the process happened really fast.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

When her agent called with the exciting news, Milly was in the middle of cooking dinner at a friend's house: “I froze, and took a deep breath and said to my friend, ‘Do you have wine?’ Then I called my mum.”

Ollie Upton / HBO

Milly also revealed the drastic decision she made in order to pursue her acting career. The 22-year-old actor decided to drop out of Newton High School of the Performing Arts to star in a drama series called Upright — a role that earned her the Casting Guild of Australia's Rising Star Award in 2018.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

You can follow Milly on her acting journey by tuning into House of the Dragon , which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

