Read full article on original website
ess x
3d ago
where do I get this ? nothing so far has worked for me and I've already been told therapy can't help me anymore. I just want help before I die
Reply(4)
16
Betsy Singh-Anand
3d ago
Cough syrup and wellbutrin. There, I just saved you money compared to the newly patented combo of two very old drugs.
Reply(9)
13
none.of.your.business
3d ago
I dont believe in anything "fast acting" especially when it comes to mental health.
Reply(1)
16
Related
MedCity News
Better late than never? Axsome depression drug is approved a year after FDA delay
An Axsome Therapeutics depression drug designed to start working quickly now has its long-awaited approval one year after the target date for an FDA decision. The regulatory nod announced Friday makes the product the first new oral drug in decades that addresses a novel target for depression. The drug, which...
Healthline
FDA Approves New Version of HUMIRA Biosimilar HADLIMA to Treat Certain Autoimmune Disorders
Federal regulators have approved the use of a new version of a HUMIRA biosimilar known as HADLIMA to treat certain autoimmune disorders. The new version of HADLIMA can be used to treat various forms of arthritis as well as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. Regulators warn there...
MedPage Today
FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression
The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
FDA approves first fast-acting oral drug for clinical depression
“Nearly two thirds of patients treated with currently available antidepressants do not adequately respond, and those that do may not achieve clinically meaningful responses for up to six to eight weeks.”. Story at a glance. A newly approved treatment for clinical depression is being hailed as a potential game changer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?
Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
nypressnews.com
Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’
Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
Here's What to Do if You Test Positive for COVID, According to Updated CDC Guidance
Fueled by the fast-spreading BA.5 subvariant, COVID-19 infections continue to occur across Illinois, with some communities in the southern portion of the state especially hard hit. As of Friday, dozens of Illinois counties were listed at "high" community level status, according to the latest metrics from the Centers for Disease...
Comments / 36