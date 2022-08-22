ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

3d ago

where do I get this ? nothing so far has worked for me and I've already been told therapy can't help me anymore. I just want help before I die

Betsy Singh-Anand
3d ago

Cough syrup and wellbutrin. There, I just saved you money compared to the newly patented combo of two very old drugs.

none.of.your.business
3d ago

I dont believe in anything "fast acting" especially when it comes to mental health.

MedPage Today

FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression

The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
The Hill

FDA approves first fast-acting oral drug for clinical depression

“Nearly two thirds of patients treated with currently available antidepressants do not adequately respond, and those that do may not achieve clinically meaningful responses for up to six to eight weeks.”. Story at a glance. A newly approved treatment for clinical depression is being hailed as a potential game changer...
Benzinga

MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
nypressnews.com

Cancer: The warning sign that appears when you eat – ‘More challenging to diagnose’

Ovarian cancer targets the two small organs that store the eggs needed to make babies. “Although ovarian cancer is still considered relatively rare, it remains the sixth most common cancer in females,” said Chloe Cruickshank, Specialist Cancer Nurse at Perci Health. The expert also shared the tell-tale signs that make the condition “more challenging to diagnose”.
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
