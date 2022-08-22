Read full article on original website
Bitcoin eyes the $22k resistance level as the market slowly recovers
Bitcoin could rally towards the $22k resistance level over the coming hours as the broader market slowly recovers. The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering today, following a slow start to the week. After losing more than 3% of its value on Monday, the crypto market is up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Cash is a coin to watch as price overcomes a potential slump at $110
Bitcoin Cash has been recovering from the $110 support. The hard fork of Bitcoin has risen by 4% in 24 hours. Investors could turn to BCH as a Bitcoin alternative. As most cryptocurrencies remain in the red, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD has jumped by 4.20% in 24 hours. Its parent, Bitcoin, has lost 0.11% in the same period. BCH could book more gains in the next few days as the token remains bullish.
BitBox02 Review – is it a good option for cold storage?
This year has been brutal thus far in the cryptocurrency markets. Among the bearish developments has been a bunch of centralised entities filing for bankruptcy, the most high-profile of whom was Celsius. Against this backdrop, the mantra of “not your keys, not your coins” rings truer than ever. As contagion...
NEXO is up by more than 18% on Wednesday: Here’s why
NEXO is the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top 100 coins and tokens in the last 24 hours. NEXO, the native token of the Nexo platform, is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The coin has added more than 18% to its value so far today, outperforming the broader crypto market.
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge
Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
Here are Cryptocurrencies that could rally toward the end of August
Bitcoin technical indicators on the weekly charts show a potentially significant price drop in the coming weeks or months. The moving averages have formed a bearish crossover and could draw a lot of short sellers in the coming days. However, if past price action is anything to go by, the...
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook
Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
Telegram founder proposes NFT marketplace for auctioning popular usernames
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is proposing the creation of an NFT marketplace that can use “NFT-like smart contracts” to facilitate auctioning of popular usernames. Durov’s proposal comes after the success of domain name auctions on The Open Network (TON), which is a layer-1 blockchain designed by the Telegram team. The Open Network launched the TON DNS Service in mid-July allowing users to assign human-readable names to crypto wallets, websites, and smart contracts.
Coinbase CEO says crypto winter might last another 12-18 months
Crypto winter has seen crypto prices fall to new cycle lows. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says its difficult to predict markets, but foresees the crypto market recovery taking a year or more. Armstrong hints at Coinbase being prepared for the down cycle after going through four such cycles before. Coinbase...
Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage
Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies announced on Thursday, outlining plans to connect users' mobile phones directly to satellites in orbit.
