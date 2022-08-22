ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Police: Driver assaults pedestrians with bear spray in road rage incident

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

LEBANON, N.H. — An enraged driver is accused of attacking pedestrians with bear spray in New Hampshire.

The Lebanon Police Department said in a news release that witnesses described John Cahill confronting four pedestrians who were crossing the street as he was exiting Interstate 89. While the pedestrians continued to walk toward a restaurant, Cahill is accused of getting out of his car to follow the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhIJx_0hQiL5i500

Cahill is accused of spraying the group with bear spray once he approached them, which investigators said also affected people eating nearby on the front patio of the restaurant.

Officers said in the news release that Cahill then returned to his car, pulled into the parking lot, and returned to the patio area of the restaurant. There, witnesses said he threatened customers, challenging them to a fight.

Police arrested Cahill, who was charged with six counts of simple assault and criminal threatening, as well as driving while impaired.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Shots were apparently fired during a traffic stop in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police, leading to an investigation into what happened by the agency. The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Canaan Road area of Tuftonboro. A Carroll County deputy attempted to make...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police: DUI crash in Corinth leads to multiple charges

CORINTH — A 64-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Corinth last week. The rollover crash took place on August 18, in the area of Chelsea Road at around 7:50 p.m. Police say that Darrell R. Duprey, of Corinth, was the only driver and vehicle involved.
CORINTH, VT
Mountain Times

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LUDLOW, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Lebanon, NH
Lebanon, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
WCAX

Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
laconiadailysun.com

State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff

TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
Boston

66-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 in N.H.

Authorities said Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, died at the scene. A 66-year-old New Hampshire man was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed on I-93 in Littleton. Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln died at the scene of the crash, according to New Hampshire State Police....
LINCOLN, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bear Spray#Simple Assault#Accident#Cox Media Group
WCAX

NH man indicted for murder of cousin

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
LYME, NH
mynbc5.com

13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
RANDOLPH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPFO

Police identify victim in deadly New Hampshire rollover

MADISON, NH (WGME) -- Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash in New Hampshire. Police say 44-year-old Kevin Sargent of Albany, New Hampshire died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously hurt after all three were thrown from an SUV that rolled over in Madison on Route 16 on Sunday.
MADISON, NH
WPFO

3 ejected, 1 killed in New Hampshire rollover crash

MADISON (WGME) -- One person died of their injuries after a crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:47 p.m. First responders found a Chevy Tahoe on its roof and three adults ejected from the vehicle when they arrived on...
MADISON, NH
WMUR.com

Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
WMUR.com

Judge declares mistrial in case involving Laconia man accused of killing friend with sword, other items

LACONIA, N.H. — A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case of a Laconia man accused of stabbing his friend to death with a sword and other items in 2019. Hassan Sapry trial proceedings originally got underway Aug. 15, and testimony continued for several days. The defense was expected to begin its case Monday, but instead, the trial was halted, and the jury was sent home.
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
LEBANON, NH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy