ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia; makes plate of food, falls asleep inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVlj7_0hQiK7RK00

Police: Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia, makes plate of food, falls asleep inside The suspect allegedly broke into the house of a police officer who had just gotten home from an overnight shift. (NCD)

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man allegedly broke into a West Virginia home Monday morning and helped himself to a plate of food before falling asleep.

According to WSAZ, a police officer had returned home after an overnight shift and found a man inside his house.

The man — later identified as Christopher Dale Allen — was allegedly asleep in the off-duty police officer’s living room with a plate full of food at 7 a.m., according to WOWK.

The off-duty officer held Allen at gunpoint until other officers arrived, according to WOWK.

St. Albans Police Department told WOWK that Allen allegedly removed two surveillance cameras before he “forcibly entered the home through the back door.”

Allen was arrested and booked on recommended charges of nighttime burglary, according to WSAZ.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Violent Crime#Wsaz#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man accused of planting fake bombs

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing two fake explosive devices in Bluefield, West Virginia. James Fowler, 50, is charged with possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, false reports concerning bombs and explosive devices, and threats of a terrorist act, according to West Virginia MetroNews.The devices were found inside Bluefield's federal building and a church. Police cleared the federal building and the church and dismantled the devices. There were no reported injuries. Fowler was taken to jail.
BLUEFIELD, WV
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WVNS

13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Mississippi flooding forces evacuations at assisted living facility

NEW YORK — Torrential rain has pounded Mississippi, sparking flooding and forcing evacuations from an assisted living home and a day care. Dozens of seniors were evacuated Wednesday from the Peach Tree Village assisted living facility in Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson, after fast-moving waters rose halfway up the doors, officials said. Firefighters pulled residents to safety by using ropes to cross the waist-deep waters.
BRANDON, MS
WGAU

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
WGAU

Fentanyl by mail arrest saved “millions of lives” :Police

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Authorities said the arrest of Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo on drug charges may have saved countless lives across the country. 8,000 fentanyl pills were recovered from packages at post offices on Staten Island where the district attorney said the seizures could "potentially save millions of lives."
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WGAU

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
timesvirginian.com

Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
ANIMALS
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
WGAU

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday. Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander “sought to profit from...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy