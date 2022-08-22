ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting

It's time to start preparing for your fall gardens. Horticulture Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office is here with some great tips to get you started. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

It's a boy...and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle, a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins, and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But for Traywick, this isn't...
LUTHER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
okcfox.com

Dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine pushed back to 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled until next year. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said dedication will now happen on February 17, 2023. "The rescheduling is to ensure all non-construction items are ready, and necessary staff members are in place...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Choctaw HS goes on lockdown after person shows up to football practice with a possible gun

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — An unannounced visitor at a local high school's football practice lead to a lockdown and police response Tuesday afternoon. According to a message from the Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools superintendent that was sent to parents, guardians, and staff, a person "not associated" with the district showed up to football practice asking to see a student.
CHOCTAW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#K12#Gpa
okcfox.com

Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...
okcfox.com

Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Show

Check out this Living Oklahoma Special Edition; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Not only did we give away the big grand prize of the dream home being valued at more than half a million, but we also gave away all sorts of great prizes. The winners are listed below:. Molly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Two women steal lottery ticket display case from store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are working on identifying a suspect who stole an entire lottery ticket display case from a convenience store. Police say two individuals, one of which police already identified, went into a convenience store near NW 30th and Portland and stole a lottery ticket display case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Wewoka

WEWOKA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Wewoka. Officers were patrolling the 100 block of N. Sasakwa when they heard multiple gunshots. Reports say officers found a man identified as 37-year-old Shaun Burden dead at the scene. Anyone who has any information, or...
WEWOKA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy