Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Fall Planting
It's time to start preparing for your fall gardens. Horticulture Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office is here with some great tips to get you started. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check...
okcfox.com
Scissortail Park and YMCA of Greater OKC partnering for adult and youth sports programming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park and the YMCA of Greater OKC are teaming together to offer new adult and youth sports programming at the park's newly built southern section. For the fall season, the Scissortail Park branch will offer youth flag football, youth soccer, adult grass volleyball, and...
okcfox.com
It's a boy...and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle, a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins, and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But for Traywick, this isn't...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
okcfox.com
Edmond North student in 'critical condition' after accident near Kelly and Covell
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A 17-year-old Edmond North High School student driving a motorcycle was brought to OU Medical Center in critical condition after an accident on Thursday. Edmond police said it happened near the intersection of Kelly and Covell around 8:10 a.m. AUDIO: Hear the 911 calls reporting...
okcfox.com
Dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine pushed back to 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled until next year. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said dedication will now happen on February 17, 2023. "The rescheduling is to ensure all non-construction items are ready, and necessary staff members are in place...
okcfox.com
Choctaw HS goes on lockdown after person shows up to football practice with a possible gun
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KOKH) — An unannounced visitor at a local high school's football practice lead to a lockdown and police response Tuesday afternoon. According to a message from the Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools superintendent that was sent to parents, guardians, and staff, a person "not associated" with the district showed up to football practice asking to see a student.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Friends of Sgt. Bobby Swartz planning memorial bike ride in his honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As the community continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, who was killed while serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this week, some of his close friends are planning a memorial bike ride in his honor. Those close...
okcfox.com
Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...
okcfox.com
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Show
Check out this Living Oklahoma Special Edition; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Not only did we give away the big grand prize of the dream home being valued at more than half a million, but we also gave away all sorts of great prizes. The winners are listed below:. Molly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
okcfox.com
City of Edmond calls for special election on rezoning portion of I-35 Frontage Road
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Edmond has filed a resolution calling for special election for Nov. 8. The City has filed a resolution asking for a special election for Nov. 8, 2022, to rezone a portion of West I-35 Frontage Road near Memorial Rd. The rezoning would...
okcfox.com
El Reno Police Department providing meetup spot for safer online transactions
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — The El Reno Police Department is offering a meetup spot to provide for a smooth and safer online transaction experience. For people who are buying or selling through an online app, the meetup spot aims to make the transaction safer. Transactions can either be...
okcfox.com
Okla. County invites public to leave message of encouragement for fallen deputy's family
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The public has been invited to leave a message of encouragement, love and support for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy who fell victim to a shooting on Monday. OCSO announced they would be leaving a patrol vehicle out in front of the Oklahoma County...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two women steal lottery ticket display case from store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are working on identifying a suspect who stole an entire lottery ticket display case from a convenience store. Police say two individuals, one of which police already identified, went into a convenience store near NW 30th and Portland and stole a lottery ticket display case.
okcfox.com
Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy wounded in Monday shooting out of surgery and recovering
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma County deputy that was injured in a shootout on Monday is now out of surgery and recovering. The sheriff's office said Mark Johns was with Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Monday to serve lock-out papers when Benjamin Plank opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Swartz.
okcfox.com
OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Wewoka
WEWOKA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Wewoka. Officers were patrolling the 100 block of N. Sasakwa when they heard multiple gunshots. Reports say officers found a man identified as 37-year-old Shaun Burden dead at the scene. Anyone who has any information, or...
Comments / 0