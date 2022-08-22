Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy, bags larger than a small purse no longer allowed

Read full article on original website
Explore Essex hopes to bring a new town identity, led by economic development coordinator Jean O’Sullivan
TOWN OF ESSEX – As the Town of Essex splits with the City of Essex Junction, economic development coordinator Jean O’Sullivan hopes to inspire hometown pride with a new festival. “Explore Essex,” to be Sept. 30-Oct. 2, will keep with the theme of the municipalities’ previous “Out and...
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds
By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister Has Been Raising Monarch Butterflies Since 2016
Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Since 2016, Donna has purchased eggs from Pennsylvania and “graduated” two to three classes of monarch butterflies every summer, about 80 to 100 per year.
Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction is open to all this Thursday
ESSEX JUNCTION — The Heavenly Food Pantry will open on Thursday to local families regardless of need. Located at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Junction, the pantry will be open from 2-6 p.m. to residents of Essex, Essex Junction and Westford. As usual, there are...
Casella employee receives recognition from NWRA
Casella Waste Systems Inc. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Shelley Sayward has been named National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Casella, headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
Burlington Bagel Bakery Takes Over Bagel Market in Essex Junction
Avery Fersing, who co-owns Burlington Bagel Bakery with her brother, Hayden, and parents, Kyle and Tamara, confirmed that the family has bought the Bagel Market Bakery & Café location at 30 Susie Wilson Road in Essex Junction. They hope to open their new bakery this week after a thorough cleaning, fresh paint and equipment delivery.
‘Nothing that can be done:’ Colchester looks to replace ash trees as threat of emerald ash borer looms
After consulting with experts, the Town of Colchester has concluded there is nothing that can be done about the emerald ash borer beetle which has been decimating ash trees across the state this year. At the selectboard’s Tuesday meeting, Town Manager Aaron Frank said next steps for Colchester are to...
Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County
BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
White River Junction businesses affected by flood still trying to get back to full operation
HARTFORD, Vt. — Business in downtown White River Junction is a little slower this past week. The tenants of the Gates Briggs building are slowly reopening after a flood last Monday evening caused by a sprinkler malfunction. The flood left three feet of water in the basement of the...
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
Rescue Spans 12 Hours To Save One Injured Upstate New York Hiker
It was a frightening day for one hiker and their son after it took half-a-day to save them from a hiking accident. Multiple units were called to Essex County at around 3:30pm to save an injured hiker on Mount Marcy. A total of six Forest Rangers, one Assistant Forest Ranger, and the Marcy Summit Steward were sent in to help.
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
