ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy, bags larger than a small purse no longer allowed

By KATE VANNI Staff Writer
Colchester Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Times

NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds

By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Colchester Sun

Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction is open to all this Thursday

ESSEX JUNCTION — The Heavenly Food Pantry will open on Thursday to local families regardless of need. Located at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Junction, the pantry will be open from 2-6 p.m. to residents of Essex, Essex Junction and Westford. As usual, there are...
ESSEX, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chittenden County, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
Essex, VT
Health
Essex, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Health
City
Essex, VT
County
Chittenden County, VT
Chittenden County, VT
Government
wastetodaymagazine.com

Casella employee receives recognition from NWRA

Casella Waste Systems Inc. Senior Vice President and General Counsel Shelley Sayward has been named National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) Services Member of the Year as part of its 2022 Industry Leadership Awards. Casella, headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company.
RUTLAND, VT
tinyhousetalk.com

Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb

This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
SHELBURNE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purses#Alcoholic Beverages#Tote Bags#Volunteers
WCAX

Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
BURLINGTON, VT
nomadlawyer.org

Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA

Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation

IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
IRASBURG, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCAX

Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

Winning Megabucks ticket worth $1.7 million sold in Orange County

BRADFORD, Vt. — A winning ticket for the Tri-State Megabucks game worth 1.7 million was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford on Saturday. The winning numbers were 01-08-26-31-38 MB (02). A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticketholder will have to claim their...
BRADFORD, VT
WCAX

Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy