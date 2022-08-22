ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
nypressnews.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle

Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Noxious weed threatens Washington horses

(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1987651 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Oakland Bay subdivision is currently listed for $199,950.
SHELTON, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive

This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
SEATTLE, WA

