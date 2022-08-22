Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage
A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
nypressnews.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle
Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
Photo of her pepper-sprayed resolve came to symbolize Occupy movement; Dorli Rainey has died at 95
Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95. The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtonwaterfronts.com
952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584
Shelton Real Estate at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1987651 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Oakland Bay subdivision is currently listed for $199,950.
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego returns to SEA after 'unusual vibration' from side of plane
SEATTLE - An Alaska Airlines flight headed for San Diego returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane. A spokesperson for Alaska told FOX 13 News that Flight 558 returned to the airport and landed safely Monday...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive
This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMA TV
Tacoma clears homeless camp with plans to sweep more sites in the near future
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma city crews on Tuesday begun clearing another homeless encampment, but several RVs and vehicles remained along with piles of trash and debris after the work began. Officials on Tuesday said they will continue trying to connect those who are still living at the site on...
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
Comments / 0