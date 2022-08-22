Read full article on original website
Coinbase introduces liquid staking token ahead of the Ethereum Merge
Crypto exchange Coinbase has launched Ethereum liquid staking token ahead of Ethereum’s migration to a proof of stake protocol. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced via a tweet on Wednesday, August 24th, that it has launched its liquid staking token called, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH).
Ethereum falls 9% as risk-on assets tumble on Fed Chair remarks
Ethereum (ETH) price fell alongside other cryptocurrencies and equities following hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. By the close of stock markets Friday, Ethereum was down 9%, near $1,555 per token with bears looking to break towards $1,500. The dip happened after downside pressure late afternoon had seen the ETH/USD pair snap below $1,600 – the losses mirroring Bitcoin (BTC), which broke below $21,000 to touch intraday lows of $20,620.
An objective review of the Giving Block 2022
The Giving Block is a platform specifically catering to non-profit organizations. It is a solution for charities that makes accepting Bitcoin donations easy. Bitcoin has become very popular among younger users. The platform’s goal is to educate its customers on the best crypto fundraising strategies and provide them with the...
Bitcoin Cash is a coin to watch as price overcomes a potential slump at $110
Bitcoin Cash has been recovering from the $110 support. The hard fork of Bitcoin has risen by 4% in 24 hours. Investors could turn to BCH as a Bitcoin alternative. As most cryptocurrencies remain in the red, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD has jumped by 4.20% in 24 hours. Its parent, Bitcoin, has lost 0.11% in the same period. BCH could book more gains in the next few days as the token remains bullish.
Bitcoin metric suggests where BTC price could trade next
Bitcoin flows from spot exchanges to derivative exchanges suggest a potential short term bullish flip for BTC price,. However, BTC remains in bear market owing to flows to spot exchanges. CryptoQuant Senior Analyst Julio Moreno shared the outlook on Thursday. Bitcoin remains in a bear market as price struggles to...
Three cryptos likely to do well despite the Fed’s Hawkish stand
The financial markets tanked towards the end of the week after Fed Chairman Jeremy Powell took a hawkish stance during the annual Jackson Hole event. During this much-awaited event, Powell said that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates until such a time that inflation is completely dealt with.
NearPay announces the launch of its virtual crypto cards and wallet apps
NearPay has launched its virtual cryptocurrency cards and its wallet apps available for both iOS and Android devices. NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, announced on Friday, August 26th, that it has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.
Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton joins crypto VC Electric Capital as an advisor
Ex-SEC Chair Jay Clayton, who left the US securities watchdog in December 2020, joins Electric Capital as an advisor. Electric Capital has also tapped Kevin Warsh, a former Federel Reserve Board of Governors member and Meta Platforms’ Pratiti Raychoudhury. Crypto is seeing a new trend with these kind of...
Solana maintains stability, but price recovery remains subdued by the outlook
Solana blockchain has been touted as an Ethereum killer, but frequent hacks are a concern. Price recovery will be determined by the overall crypto sentiment. Solana SOL/USD was trading back to the $26 bottom that was hit in mid-June. The token trades at $35.5, but the price seems to have stabilized in a market correction. SOL has been at the same price level for the last 5 days. The token’s monthly high is at $47.
Binance says it froze Baking Bad account after law enforcement request
Binance said it had frozen the account in response to a law enforcement request. Baking Bad claims it’s been unable to contact the said law enforcement and doubts if there’s such a request. Binance has responded to accusations of freezing a major client’s account, with $1 million in...
