Fogo de Chão, the internationally acclaimed restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, opened its first Fort Lauderdale location on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential and retail community for gathering, dining and shopping. A portion of the first week’s sales will be donated to Feeding South Florida, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in the Greater Miami area and beyond. Fogo is a longstanding partner of Feeding South Florida and was able to provide residents in need with over 140,000 meals from the Coral Gables opening in April 2022.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO