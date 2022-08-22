Read full article on original website
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
matadornetwork.com
24 Best Experiences To Have Your First Time in Miami
Cuban and Latin American immigrants brought their Latin culture to Miami and transformed the winter retreat for retirees into a thriving Hispanic metropolis known as “The Gateway to Latin America.” With its multiculturalism comes unique experiences you can only have in Miami. We hope you love the Airbnb...
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Int'l among airports with highest percentage of cancellations, study shows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach International Airport ranked in the top 10 in flight cancellation percentages in the country, according to a new study. Researchers with insurance company InsureMyTrip analyzed flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to compile a list of the airports with the highest cancelation percentage.
iheart.com
One South Florida Airport Is Top 10 For Highest Flight Cancellation Rate
One Florida airport shows up on a list of the Top 10 with the highest flight cancellation percentages, and it may not be the one you think. Travel insurance website InsureMyTrip says Palm Beach International ranks 9th for the highest percentage of flights being cancelled between January and May of this year. 4.65 percent is the number and the next airport in the state doesn't show up on this list until Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, ranked at 27th. Tampa International is 38th.
Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County
MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows
Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
fsrmagazine.com
Fogo De Chão Debuts in Fort Lauderdale
Fogo de Chão, the internationally acclaimed restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, opened its first Fort Lauderdale location on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential and retail community for gathering, dining and shopping. A portion of the first week’s sales will be donated to Feeding South Florida, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger in the Greater Miami area and beyond. Fogo is a longstanding partner of Feeding South Florida and was able to provide residents in need with over 140,000 meals from the Coral Gables opening in April 2022.
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales
The Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival returns this year with new faces, places and experiences. Ticket sales kicked off Tuesday for the four-day, five-city foodie series of dinners, lunches, brunches, cookouts and walk-around tastings that run from Dec. 8 through 11. The new faces include Bravo TV's “Below Deck” celebrity chef Ben Robinson, Food Network star chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, Miami standout chefs Niven Patel, and Valerie Chang and a lineup of craft barbecue pitmasters from Texas...
Click10.com
Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
secretmiami.com
This Immersive Dining Experience In Fort Lauderdale Will Transport You To Europe Without Booking A Flight
Some foods are worth traveling for and that includes Europe’s most delicious destinations. In this case, however, you’d only have to drive about an hour away from Miami if you’re looking to experience some of its different cuisines and famous landmarks without traveling overseas. Located inside Fort...
Click10.com
Sale of famed Mary Brickell Village signals that more high-rise buildings are coming
MIAMI, Fla. – A landmark shopping and dining area in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami has been sold. RPT Realty announced on its website that it has acquired Mary Brickell Village for $216 million. On the release, RPT touts Mary Brickell Village as a “generational grocery-anchored, mixed-use center in...
Click10.com
Ocean Rescue pulls man from water in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was pulled from the water Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. Ocean Rescue crews saved the man after he was found unconscious in the water near 1000 Sea Breeze Boulevard. Sky 10 was over the scene just before noon where the man was pulled from...
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
tornadopix.com
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
