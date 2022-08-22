Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Motorcyclist dies after airlifted from Shawano County crash
TOWN OF RICHMOND (WLUK) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash with a pickup truck in Shawano County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 29 at County Road MMM in the town of Richmond. Dispatch had received information that a motorcycle driver was in the roadway with...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
Fox11online.com
Woman who got away from traffic stop arrested in Waupun
TOWN OF TRENTON (WLUK) -- A woman who was able to evade arrest for nearly two days after a chase in Dodge County is now in custody. It all started on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. when a sergeant made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151, near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton.
947jackfm.com
Three Dead In Adams County Crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac County girl trapped under 1,000-pound hay bale, flown to Children's Hospital
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 9-year-old girl from the Town of Eden is being treated at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her Wednesday afternoon. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to a call that said...
Fox11online.com
3 dead in Adams County after semi crash on Highway 21
ADAMS COUNTY (WLUK) -- A semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side after hitting a vehicle on Highway 21, killing three people in the accident. The semi was traveling eastbound at full speed on Highway 21 near the Town of Friendship when an SUV pulled slowly onto the highway at the intersection of County Highway Z and 21.
wearegreenbay.com
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
WSAW
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant. It’s that toughness the Durrants are hoping Cylus...
Fox11online.com
Appleton officers, man who died identified after police shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Investigators have released the names of the officers who shot a man in Appleton earlier this month. Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman shot Daniel Pesavento Aug. 12, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday. Pesavento, 29, was taken to the hospital,...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
cwbradio.com
Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield
A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
1 dead in Plainfield motorcycle crash
A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday in Plainfield, police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, south of Hwy. 73 in Waushara County. The driver has been identified as Tanner Lipke, of Plainfield. Police say Lipke was driving north...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Investigating Body Found in Rib Mountain
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in Rib Mountain. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon on Monday of a body found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County deputies involved in high number of high-speed pursuits
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - High-speed chases are extremely dangerous, not only for the law enforcement officers involved, but also for the offender and the general motoring public. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has found itself in more chases this year than ever before. Sunday...
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY Green Bay
