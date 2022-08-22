ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

Comments

Fox11online.com

Motorcyclist dies after airlifted from Shawano County crash

TOWN OF RICHMOND (WLUK) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash with a pickup truck in Shawano County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 29 at County Road MMM in the town of Richmond. Dispatch had received information that a motorcycle driver was in the roadway with...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Shawano County

TOWN OF RICHMOND, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – There was a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 29 in Shawano County on Wednesday. It happened around 12:30pm in the eastbound lanes near County Road MMM. An accident report says a pick-up truck was crossing Highway 29 when the biker hit the side...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman who got away from traffic stop arrested in Waupun

TOWN OF TRENTON (WLUK) -- A woman who was able to evade arrest for nearly two days after a chase in Dodge County is now in custody. It all started on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. when a sergeant made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151, near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton.
WAUPUN, WI
Waushara County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, WI
County
Waushara County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Waushara County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
947jackfm.com

Three Dead In Adams County Crash

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

3 dead in Adams County after semi crash on Highway 21

ADAMS COUNTY (WLUK) -- A semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side after hitting a vehicle on Highway 21, killing three people in the accident. The semi was traveling eastbound at full speed on Highway 21 near the Town of Friendship when an SUV pulled slowly onto the highway at the intersection of County Highway Z and 21.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
#Traffic Accident
WSAW

Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
WAUSAU, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton officers, man who died identified after police shooting

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Investigators have released the names of the officers who shot a man in Appleton earlier this month. Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer Tony Shuman shot Daniel Pesavento Aug. 12, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday. Pesavento, 29, was taken to the hospital,...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
PLAINFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Milk Truck Overturns at Roundabout on Highway 10 East South of Marshfield

A milk truck overturned at the roundabout on Highway 10 East, just south of Marshfield. According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, a truck with a milk trailer tipped at the roundabout around 8:46am this morning. With the heavy liquid, the truck tipped going around the roundabout. There were no major injuries in the incident.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plainfield motorcycle crash

A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday in Plainfield, police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, south of Hwy. 73 in Waushara County. The driver has been identified as Tanner Lipke, of Plainfield. Police say Lipke was driving north...
PLAINFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teen ejected in rollover crash continues recovery

GRAND CHUTE, WI
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Manawa teen recovering from crash

Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend. The person suspected of providing the drugs is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Exercise and COVID-19, sitting and dementia, and Oh No? "O" Yes! Mosquitoes!. Updated: 5 hours ago. College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as...
MANAWA, WI

Comments

