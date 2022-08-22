ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

cdc.gov

CDC Recommends Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents

Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adolescents ages 12 through 17. This recommendation follows FDA’s authorization to authorize the vaccine for this age group under emergency use. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is available now, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adolescents. Having multiple types of vaccines offers more options and flexibility for the public, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms'

(CNN) — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has "very mild symptoms," he said in a tweet on Monday. "I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19," Bourla wrote. "I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. The U.S. has a contract to buy 105 million of the updated Pfizer doses as soon as health authorities greenlight them, and...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
CHICAGO, IL
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17

The announcement marks the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for this patient population. Officials with the FDA have granted an expanded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Novavax for its COVID-19 vaccine, adjuvanted for adolescents 12 through 17 years of age, according to a press release. The announcement marks the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for this patient population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CNET

CDC Changes Quarantine, Other COVID Guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its COVID-19 guidance related to testing and exposure. The agency also reiterated some its of previous guidance, including gauging general risk of COVID-19 based on community spread and individual health risks. The guidance is for public settings, which will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Pfizer: COVID-19 Vaccine is 73% Effective in Children Under 5

Pfizer on Tuesday reported that its COVID-19 vaccine for young children is 73% effective against symptomatic infection. The company said that the updated data reinforced the efficacy it previously reported for the three-dose series among children 6 months through 4 years of age. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biopharmadive.com

Moderna follows Pfizer in asking FDA to approve updated COVID shot

Moderna has joined Pfizer in asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a new COVID-19 booster shot adapted to the virus strains now dominant in the U.S. The biotech’s reformulated shot targets both the original coronavirus strain and the BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants. BA.5 now accounts for almost...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong

Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH

