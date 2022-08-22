EL CENTRO — Every parking spot near the gymnasium at Wilson Junior High School was occupied for the Teacher Appreciation Event that took place on Thursday, August 18. The first sight attendees encountered upon entering the gymnasium was a multitude of educators and faculty members seated in the center of the room. A stage was placed near the eastern entrance and had many chairs and screens placed on sides of the stage that were in sync with what the projector above was displaying.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO