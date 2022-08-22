Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO