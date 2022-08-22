Read full article on original website
WTOP
Cyclist killed in Bethesda crash
A woman on a bicycle is dead following a crash in Bethesda, Maryland. It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on the 5200 block of River Road near Little Falls Parkway. Police said the woman was hit by a flatbed truck and died at the scene. The truck driver has been found and is also on the scene.
Bay Net
Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
NBC Washington
3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police
Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
WTOP
McLean man arrested in Rockville for solicitation of minor
In Maryland, Montgomery County police said they believe a Virginia man charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have solicited other victims. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a Montgomery County detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt. Officers said Rashad Johnson, 43, and James Johnson, 53, died at the scene of the shooting that took place on O Street NW around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Medics […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Burglaries reported at Chick-Fil-A, Call Your Mother Deli in North Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from multiple vehicles between Aug. 7 and 12. Affected streets included East West Highway, Lyttonsville and Grubb roads, Colston Drive, Leonard and Chevy Chase Lake drives. Force was reported. Property and a part were taken from two...
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
fox5dc.com
3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville. Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m. Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive...
fox5dc.com
2 rescued from vehicle after crash down Silver Spring embankment
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say two people were rescued from a vehicle that crashed down a 40-foot embankment in Silver Spring. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near New Hampshire Avenue and Southampton Drive in Montgomery County. Police have closed that intersection and the intersection of Piney Branch Road...
7-month-old girl found safe and unharmed, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that both Lyric Winter White and Ronald White, Jr. have been found. The baby is unharmed, according to police. Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing infant and her father and are asking for...
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 17
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 17. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, MCPD said in a news release. Metho is approximately 5 feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Fire & EMS groups rescue two from ravine in Maryland
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County and Montgomery County fire and EMS said they rescued two passengers from a vehicle that was in a ravine Wednesday morning. Rescue crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring around 3:35 a.m. Nearly four […]
WTOP
Md. record store owner rent check stolen, cashed for $9K
Johnson Lee has sold plenty of copies of the Dead Kennedys album containing the song “Stealing People’s Mail” — now the owner of Joe’s Record Paradise in Silver Spring, Maryland, said that’s what has happened to him. “I was speaking to my landlords today,...
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police
A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.
Mass Shooting In Baltimore Sends Several To Hospital, Kills One: Reports (DEVELOPING)
One person is dead and several other have been reported injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore City, officials announced. Seven men were allegedly shot in the incident that occurred around 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.
WTOP
Outer Loop clears, delays remain after police pursuit on Wilson Bridge
Traffic is flowing again on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop after a Fairfax County, Virginia, police pursuit of a robbery suspect ended on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Police were dispatched for a robbery near Rhoden Court and Backlick Road in Springfield around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said.
Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old In Maryland Reported Missing For Nearly A Week
Concerns are growing for a missing Silver Spring girl who disappeared a week ago, authorities say. Joann-Carla Metho, 14, was last seen on Wednesday Aug. 17 in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, according to Montgomery County police. Metho is 5-foot-6, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing...
