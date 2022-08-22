ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch to host groundbreaking for senior center in September

By McKenna Harford mharford@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

New inpatient hospice care center to open soon in Loveland

A new inpatient hospice care center is opening in Loveland. Pathways is poised to open its doors and begin admitting patients at its new 15,0000 sq. ft. facility on Carpenter Road in a few weeks. The new center replaces the six beds its currently operating as part of a lease at McKee Medical Center. The Coloradoan reports the new $8 million facility includes dozens of patient rooms as well as negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious disease, and gardens and a labyrinth for patients who need serenity in their final days. The center will also provide respite care for when and if caregivers need a break. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
LOVELAND, CO
arapahoenews.com

Photo Essay: Western Welcome Week Parade

On Saturday, Littleton gathered to celebrate Western Welcome Week with the annual Grand Parade. Shutting down the usual Main Street traffic, the parade brought cheerleaders, marching bands and parade floats to celebrate Littleton. Many of the floats featured local businesses, such as the Town Hall Arts Center. This year, the...
highlandsranchherald.net

Lone Tree council approves plans for 9-story senior living facility

Construction for a 206-unit senior living residential building that reaches up to nine stories is slated to begin in October in Lone Tree. The development, called “The Reserve at Lone Tree,” will be located south of RidgeGate Parkway at the southeast intersection of South Havana Street and High Note Avenue, according to a City of Lone Tree staff report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
City
Center, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Highlands Ranch, CO
Government
sentinelcolorado.com

Montessori School of Aurora to close after 2 decades of operation

AURORA | All good things must come to an end — even preschools. Friday will be the last day in operation for the Montessori School of Aurora, which will then be closing its doors and selling off all its materials. It’s a bittersweet decision for owners Lori and Joe Contreras, who have operated the family-run business for 27 years.
AURORA, CO
Boulder Clarion

Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival

In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
LAFAYETTE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Fitness#Medical Services#General Health#Highlands Ranch Parkway#Medicaid#Ebt
cpr.org

Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure

Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Issue committee joins effort to pass Douglas County school funding questions

Douglas County School District is ramping up outreach and communication efforts on its bond and mill levy override funding questions going before voters in November. With plans for the school board to approve specific ballot language on Aug. 23, board members and community volunteers are stepping up communication on the district’s funding needs.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County to ask two ballot questions in November

Douglas County voters will decide whether the county will extend its open space tax and whether it will have the option to fund broadband throughout the community after the board of commissioners approved both ballot questions Aug. 23. The questions, which will be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 online or in person at the Douglas County Library located at 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines. Residents can attend the study session and meeting in person or online with the opportunity to provide public comments. The study session begins at 5:30 p.m., and the council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend virtually.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

First cross country race brings first Eagle Ridge Academy win

DENVER – Eagle Ridge Academy’s first cross country meet turned out to be more special than just beginning a new sport at the Brighton charter school. Megan Derby won the girls race in the Fusion Invitational at Parkfield Lake Park. Her time was 22.08.6, a course record. Danielle Nikolai finished in a time of 22:27.9, and Madilynn Dilorenzo finished in a time of 28:35.1. The girls team won the title.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

DCSD approves bond, mill levy override questions for November

The Douglas County School District will officially go to voters in November for a $60 million mill levy override and a $450 million bond, with assurances that not a single dollar would be used for arming teachers or a voucher program. At the Aug. 23 school board meeting, the board...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Aurora unanimously approves ordinance restricting grass in new developments

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday night limiting the use of cool weather turf in new developments and golf courses. The ten-member council voted to approve the use of turf and ornamental water features ordinance. It is expected to take effect on Oct. 1, 30 days after the second reading, according to a city spokesperson.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy