Highlands Ranch to host groundbreaking for senior center in September

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housingNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Wellspring shines light on inclusivity within DougCoNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attackHeather WillardAurora, CO
Related
1310kfka.com
New inpatient hospice care center to open soon in Loveland
A new inpatient hospice care center is opening in Loveland. Pathways is poised to open its doors and begin admitting patients at its new 15,0000 sq. ft. facility on Carpenter Road in a few weeks. The new center replaces the six beds its currently operating as part of a lease at McKee Medical Center. The Coloradoan reports the new $8 million facility includes dozens of patient rooms as well as negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious disease, and gardens and a labyrinth for patients who need serenity in their final days. The center will also provide respite care for when and if caregivers need a break. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
arapahoenews.com
Photo Essay: Western Welcome Week Parade
On Saturday, Littleton gathered to celebrate Western Welcome Week with the annual Grand Parade. Shutting down the usual Main Street traffic, the parade brought cheerleaders, marching bands and parade floats to celebrate Littleton. Many of the floats featured local businesses, such as the Town Hall Arts Center. This year, the...
The Affordable Arts Festival Welcomes 50 New Artists to its 2022 Show
Sponsored by Affordable Arts Festival Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union! Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less. A favorite […]
highlandsranchherald.net
Lone Tree council approves plans for 9-story senior living facility
Construction for a 206-unit senior living residential building that reaches up to nine stories is slated to begin in October in Lone Tree. The development, called “The Reserve at Lone Tree,” will be located south of RidgeGate Parkway at the southeast intersection of South Havana Street and High Note Avenue, according to a City of Lone Tree staff report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sentinelcolorado.com
Montessori School of Aurora to close after 2 decades of operation
AURORA | All good things must come to an end — even preschools. Friday will be the last day in operation for the Montessori School of Aurora, which will then be closing its doors and selling off all its materials. It’s a bittersweet decision for owners Lori and Joe Contreras, who have operated the family-run business for 27 years.
Boulder Clarion
Lafayette’s growing bakery neighborhood, a John’s fish recipe and a plant-based Boulder festival
In a quiet way, the area where South Boulder Road meets South Public Road has slowly become Boulder County’s oasis of baked goods. The newest addition to Lafayette’s impressive bakery roster is Sweet Bites Panaderia at 100 E. South Boulder Road. The tiny family-run establishment is turning out traditional doughnuts and classic Mexican baked goods including sweet breads, conchas, pineapple and pumpkin empanadas, cream-filled flaky pastries, cakes, and pig-shaped puerquitos cookies. Don’t miss the jalapeno and cream cheese turnovers.
Jeffco school board to announce closure recommendations
Jefferson County Public Schools will give its recommendation to the Board of Education Thursday night as to which elementary schools should close as part of its consolidation plan.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DougCo school board and superintendent come together for the kids
Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) While the Douglas County school board members have been embroiled in conflict since the beginning of the year, they've put aside their differences in the greater interest of securing a solid financial future for the district's teachers and staff and the children they serve.
cpr.org
Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure
Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
highlandsranchherald.net
Issue committee joins effort to pass Douglas County school funding questions
Douglas County School District is ramping up outreach and communication efforts on its bond and mill levy override funding questions going before voters in November. With plans for the school board to approve specific ballot language on Aug. 23, board members and community volunteers are stepping up communication on the district’s funding needs.
What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County to ask two ballot questions in November
Douglas County voters will decide whether the county will extend its open space tax and whether it will have the option to fund broadband throughout the community after the board of commissioners approved both ballot questions Aug. 23. The questions, which will be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, were...
5 things you can do in Douglas County this week
5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23 online or in person at the Douglas County Library located at 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines. Residents can attend the study session and meeting in person or online with the opportunity to provide public comments. The study session begins at 5:30 p.m., and the council meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend virtually.
highlandsranchherald.net
First cross country race brings first Eagle Ridge Academy win
DENVER – Eagle Ridge Academy’s first cross country meet turned out to be more special than just beginning a new sport at the Brighton charter school. Megan Derby won the girls race in the Fusion Invitational at Parkfield Lake Park. Her time was 22.08.6, a course record. Danielle Nikolai finished in a time of 22:27.9, and Madilynn Dilorenzo finished in a time of 28:35.1. The girls team won the title.
cpr.org
Douglas County’s embattled school board is about to come together for a crucial mill levy and bond vote. Here’s what to expect
The bitterly divided Douglas County school board is expected to come together for the first time Tuesday night for a critical vote that could pay teachers more and build new schools. The seven-member board will vote on sending a $60 million mill levy override — property tax increase — and...
highlandsranchherald.net
DCSD approves bond, mill levy override questions for November
The Douglas County School District will officially go to voters in November for a $60 million mill levy override and a $450 million bond, with assurances that not a single dollar would be used for arming teachers or a voucher program. At the Aug. 23 school board meeting, the board...
Broken elevator forces older residents to the stairs
Older residents in an Aurora condo complex are being forced on 20-minute walks up the stairs to get to their homes.
Aurora unanimously approves ordinance restricting grass in new developments
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday night limiting the use of cool weather turf in new developments and golf courses. The ten-member council voted to approve the use of turf and ornamental water features ordinance. It is expected to take effect on Oct. 1, 30 days after the second reading, according to a city spokesperson.
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
Comments / 1