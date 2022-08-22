Highlands Ranch to host groundbreaking for senior center in September

A new inpatient hospice care center is opening in Loveland. Pathways is poised to open its doors and begin admitting patients at its new 15,0000 sq. ft. facility on Carpenter Road in a few weeks. The new center replaces the six beds its currently operating as part of a lease at McKee Medical Center. The Coloradoan reports the new $8 million facility includes dozens of patient rooms as well as negative pressure rooms for patients with infectious disease, and gardens and a labyrinth for patients who need serenity in their final days. The center will also provide respite care for when and if caregivers need a break. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO