wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Mother of Fort Wayne woman who died in Whitley County Jail files wrongful death suit
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The mother of a Fort Wayne woman who died at the Whitley County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Sheriff Marcus Gatton, several jail employees, and the jail's medical contractor. 32-year-old Tia Meyers was arrested and booked into the...
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
Woman from Montpelier, Indiana sentenced for wire fraud
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Katina Miller, 50, of Montpelier, Indiana has been sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady passed the sentence after Miller's plea of guilty to fraud. Miller was also ordered to pay $86,755.39 in restitution.
Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
Boy has life-threatening injuries from stabbing on South Harrison Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing on the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Officers say two boys were fighting on a bicycle around 6:00 Wednesday evening when one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the...
Decatur man charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man wanted by Decatur Police in connection to an aggravated battery has been arrested. Around 6:45 Thursday morning, a post on the Decatur Police Department Facebook page said they were looking for 28-year-old Patrick Michael Scott. The post said the incident happened overnight, and Scott...
Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom
Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the county building a new jail in Southeast Fort Wayne. Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom. Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the...
Police say missing man found safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have issued a Silver alert for a 57-year-old Burmese man from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne. He is 5' 5'' and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Master Spa logo, black or blue pants and possibly a green hat or headpiece. He may require medical attention.
Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
Motorcycle driver dies 10 days after U.S. 33 crash
FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on August 11 has died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas of Columbia City on Monday. The cause of death was determined to be from multiple blunt force injuries.
High School Volleyball: Wabash sweeps Norwell
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wabash volleyball team swept Norwell 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-19) to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Apaches were led by Bryleigh Boggs and Faryn Morris' six kills. Emma Tracy and Kierra Wilson both pitched in with five kills, while Jade Stumbo added four. Tracy also led the match with five kills.
Start Something Big: Family doesn't always mean blood-related, ask Angi and Jenna
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Family doesn’t always have to be blood related. Angi Schmidt and Jenna Vangorder know that well. “We’re like … total sisters,” Angi said. They were matched seven years ago through the Big Brothers Big Sisters school program. Now they’re practically...
Steuben County deputies looking for suspect who damaged multiple homes Tuesday
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Steuben County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the person who damaged multiple houses on Tuesday morning. They responded to a home on the 1100 block of East CR 300 North around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a house damaged by a projectile.
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
Sweetwater supports Habitat for Humanity panel build
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Habitat for Humanity got a helping hand from employees at Sweetwater on Thursday. Over 100 employees from the store and organization spent the day at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, building the interior and exterior walls for a future habitat home. Not only did they...
United Way organizes 30th Day of Caring in Allen County, around 1,000 volunteers participated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Human Agricultural Cooperative had a few extra hands working their farm Wednesday morning. It was the 30th United Way Day of Caring in Allen County and Human Agricultural Cooperative Co-Founder Ty Simmons says the volunteers’ work will serve families all over the city.
