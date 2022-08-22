ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman from Montpelier, Indiana sentenced for wire fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Katina Miller, 50, of Montpelier, Indiana has been sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady passed the sentence after Miller's plea of guilty to fraud. Miller was also ordered to pay $86,755.39 in restitution.
MONTPELIER, IN
wfft.com

Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Decatur man charged with attempted murder

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man wanted by Decatur Police in connection to an aggravated battery has been arrested. Around 6:45 Thursday morning, a post on the Decatur Police Department Facebook page said they were looking for 28-year-old Patrick Michael Scott. The post said the incident happened overnight, and Scott...
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Police say missing man found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have issued a Silver alert for a 57-year-old Burmese man from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne. He is 5' 5'' and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Master Spa logo, black or blue pants and possibly a green hat or headpiece. He may require medical attention.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Huguenard Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to be aware of lane restrictions on Huguenard Road Thursday. The restrictions will be along the section of road between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road. The restrictions are related to access improvements on the road and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Motorcycle driver dies 10 days after U.S. 33 crash

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on August 11 has died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas of Columbia City on Monday. The cause of death was determined to be from multiple blunt force injuries.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

High School Volleyball: Wabash sweeps Norwell

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wabash volleyball team swept Norwell 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-19) to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Apaches were led by Bryleigh Boggs and Faryn Morris' six kills. Emma Tracy and Kierra Wilson both pitched in with five kills, while Jade Stumbo added four. Tracy also led the match with five kills.
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Sweetwater supports Habitat for Humanity panel build

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Habitat for Humanity got a helping hand from employees at Sweetwater on Thursday. Over 100 employees from the store and organization spent the day at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, building the interior and exterior walls for a future habitat home. Not only did they...
FORT WAYNE, IN

