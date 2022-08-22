Bring Her Home: Dennis Rodman Planning Trip To Russia To Seek The Release Of Brittney Griner, Says He Knows Putin ‘Too Well’

Dennis Rodman has revealed he’s heading to Russia in an effort to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

In a surprising plot twist, Dennis Rodman has announced he will be traveling to Russia seeking the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner . Griner has spent most of the year locked up in a Russian jail for allegedly traveling with a controlled substance in a Russian airport. Since then athletes and figures in the United States have been demanding her release from jail expeditiously. Griner ended up pleading guilty in a Russian court and was sentenced to nine years in jail.

Dennis Rodman Planning Trip To Russia To Seek The Release Of Brittney Griner, Says He Knows Putin “Too Well”

Even with Griner taking accountability, pleading guilty, and showing remorse she still remains incarcerated as Russia and the U.S. continue prisoner swap talks but nothing more has come from that. Now retired NBA star Dennis Rodman is revealing that he’s heading overseas to get her released himself according to PEOPLE Magazine .

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week.” said the five-time NBA champion. “I know Putin too well,” Rodman added.

While the United States has issued a travel advisory for going to Russia amid the Ukraine and Russia war, Dennis Rodman does not need permission from the U.S. to travel to the country, he only needs a Russian visa. After forming a genuine friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un we wouldn’t bet against Rodman bringing Brittney Griner home safely.

Unfortunately for him, however, the government is strongly advising him to stay out of it.

What do YOU think about Dennis Rodman offering to help in Brittney Griner’s release?