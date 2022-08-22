Music lover and retired Pastor’s wife, Nannie Ruth Malone, passed into the arms of Jesus, Sunday, August 21st at the age of 91 and is now worshipping in heaven alongside of her husband, Rev. Charles W. Malone Jr. and her son Rev. Danny R. Malone who preceded her in death. Ruth was committed to ministry and loved playing the piano and singing. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Malone Sims and son-in-law Walter C. Sims and her grandson Patrick C. Sims and his wife Alana Sims and grandson Jamie K. Sims and also by daughter- in-law Jamie Malone and grandson Matthew & Tiffany Taylor and their son Guthrie.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO