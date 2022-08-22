Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
VT Republican LG candidate Joe Benning discusses primary win and general election campaign
State Senator Joe Benning has been a familiar face in the Vermont Statehouse for 12 years, twice serving as minority leader. Among his committee work, the trial lawyer from Lyndonville has chaired the Senate Ethics Committee, the Committee on Institutions and Joint Committee on Judicial Rules. Earlier this month he...
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
WCAX
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Roe overturned, Vermont lawmakers are already looking to next steps to expand abortion access
Pro-abortion access lawmakers and advocates in Vermont are campaigning hard to pass the Reproductive Liberty Amendment in November. But some lawmakers say it’s not enough. Read the story on VTDigger here: With Roe overturned, Vermont lawmakers are already looking to next steps to expand abortion access.
VTDigger
2022 Vermont gubernatorial campaign demonstrates clear media bias
Vermont voters are once again experiencing state news media narrowing their range of vision to primarily one candidate, incumbent Gov. Phil Scott. While criticisms on this subject have brought about a slight trend toward moderation in them starting to at least mention Democratic-Progressive nominee Brenda Siegel by name as well as the inclusion of a few split-second videos on WPTZ and the other television stations, there is a complete imbalance in the time allotted to the governor and his principal opponent, Ms. Siegel.
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds
By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontbiz.com
Governor declares August 22-26 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring the week of August 22-26, 2022 as Vermont Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week. The proclamation mirrors one signed at the National level where the President declared the same period as National Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
Julie Wasserman: How to control Vermont’s skyrocketing hospital costs
Recently proposed double-digit hospital rate increases will consume an ever greater share of health care spending and exacerbate the affordability crisis. Read the story on VTDigger here: Julie Wasserman: How to control Vermont’s skyrocketing hospital costs.
WCAX
Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake. Some shoreline homeowners and lake users are calling on the state to regulate where and how the craft are used, saying they harm the environment and disturb the peace. Proposed restrictions would amount to the most significant new lake rules in Vermont in decades.
WCAX
School-age Vermonters’ vaccination status and requirements as back-to-school season starts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When kids head back to school they need to have proof of vaccination or a signed exemption form with them. This does not include COVID-19, but the routine vaccines for polio, MMR and hepatitis B to name a few. The World Health Organization says millions of...
mynbc5.com
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
Comments / 0