Vermont State

Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland

The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages

Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
2022 Vermont gubernatorial campaign demonstrates clear media bias

Vermont voters are once again experiencing state news media narrowing their range of vision to primarily one candidate, incumbent Gov. Phil Scott. While criticisms on this subject have brought about a slight trend toward moderation in them starting to at least mention Democratic-Progressive nominee Brenda Siegel by name as well as the inclusion of a few split-second videos on WPTZ and the other television stations, there is a complete imbalance in the time allotted to the governor and his principal opponent, Ms. Siegel.
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds

By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA

Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
Opponents of wake boats seek new rules, roiling lake communities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over proposed rules for wake boats is stirring the waters of Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer. Wake boats are large watercraft specially designed to create a rear wave big enough to surf on. Large water tanks serve as ballast, tipping the rear of the boat down and extending the propeller deep into the lake. Some shoreline homeowners and lake users are calling on the state to regulate where and how the craft are used, saying they harm the environment and disturb the peace. Proposed restrictions would amount to the most significant new lake rules in Vermont in decades.
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation

IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
