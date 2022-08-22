Read full article on original website
Juelich Graduates From Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
Krasner Receives Doctor of Pharmacy From Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
Jackowitz Earns Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University
CANTON, NEW YORK – St. Lawrence University congratulates more than 630 students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Half Dozen Ashland Students on Worcester Academy’s Honors List
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. Renee Coutinho of Ashland, Class of 2023, Head’s List. Olivia Preston of Ashland,...
Rubin On Dean’s List at University of Delaware
NEWARK, DELAWARE – Michael Rubin of Framingham was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Newark Charter completes 21-year expansion
Newark Charter School unveiled its $20 million junior high school Tuesday. It’s the latest addition to a campus that began with classes in trailers scattered around a parking lot in 2001. Then, the charter school had 435 students in grades five to seven. Now, its campus easily could be confused with a small college. Newark Charter today sits on ... Read More
Landau on Honor Roll at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. On the list is Walter Landau of Natick, Class of 2026, Honor Roll. Founded...
Burnham & Gevorgyan On Emmanuel College Dean’s List
BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
7 Framingham Students On Headmaster’s List at Worcester Academy
WORCESTER – Worcester Academy proudly announces its 2022 Honor Roll and Headmaster’s List. The honors represent the achievements that each of these Worcester Academy students has earned through academic excellence, challenge, and personal growth. Ellianna Gelardi of Framingham, Class of 2022, Head’s List. John Tully of Framingham,...
Lallensack Makes Spring 2022 Emmanuel Dean’s List
BOSTON – In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark Charter cuts the ribbon on new junior high school
Officials with Newark Charter School cut the ribbon on Tuesday evening, August 24, 2022, for a newly constructed junior high school. "This expansion will allow us to provide more opportunities to children of the Greater Newark area for a world class education," said Chairman of the Board of Directors Ed Klima.
4 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Curry College
MILTON – Curry College congratulates of who was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Among the students were four students from Framingham. They were:. Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College...
WMDT.com
“I’m very happy to be here”: Celebrating the new Academy of Dover Charter School
DOVER, Del.- Side by side, the Founder of the Academy of Dover Charter School, Ruby Coppadge, and Head of School, Dr. Michele Marinucci, walked through the halls of their new upper school, Wednesday afternoon. “I’m very happy to be here today with all the people who supported the Academy of...
Bower & MacIsaac Graduate From University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. The...
Sola Receives Degree From University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. The...
Framingham High Student Schedules Delayed
FRAMINGHAM – Due to “unforeseen difficulties” with Framingham High School’s Aspen/X2 system, the student schedules for teh class of 2022-23 are delayed, announced the high school today, August 22. Freshmen will have tours of the high school Wednesday & Thursday of this week, and the freshmen...
Michael Nikiforov, 34
FRAMINGHAM – Michael Nikiforov of Framingham, Massachusetts, passed away on August 20, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Loving son of Pauline and Victor Nikiforov. Warmhearted “little” brother to Anastasia Nikiforov. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, and cousins in both the US and Australia. Michael...
MAPS Seeks Nominations for 2023 Awards Gala
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) is seeking award nominations for its 2023 Awards Gala, which will take place on April 22, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge. MAPS is inviting community members to...
wjbr.com
Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?
Word on the street is a Target store coming to Middletown? A new location is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few...
