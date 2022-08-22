ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

As we have 900 on streets and 500 homeless dead in first months of 2022… dying of heat exposure,, murder and drug overdose You suck Arizona Giving illegals Embassy Suites

well my thing is with all this new housing going up it's way to expensive for anyone who makes less then $40k a yr. they say low income or affordable housing but is it really. I just called about a new townhouse being built on 15th Ave & Osborn for a 2/2 they want $2,700 per month. (I'm not saying that's listed as a low income place) but what I'm saying is even the new senior places going up are pricey , it's getting ridiculous🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️

AZFamily

How the Phoenix Housing Initiative will impact affordable housing in the metro area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rent has skyrocketed across the Phoenix metro area and the City of Phoenix is trying to address it through the Phoenix Housing Initiative. According to the most recent Phoenix Housing Department report, the city is almost at its halfway point of the goal to create or preserve around 50,000 units by 2030. The Phoenix Housing Initiative, originally launched in 2019, reviewed the 23,000 housing units to get an idea of the scope of what’s now been made available to residents. According to the report, 22,683 units have been created or preserved since the initiative launched. 16,776 were market-price units. 960 affordable units were created, while 2,152 were preserved.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

1431 - 1435 N 35th St

Coming Soon - Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow - This newly renovated two-bedroom, one bathroom is conveniently located off 35th Street and McDowell just minutes from the Red Mountain 202. This community is located with 19 restaurants within 2 miles of your home and just steps from Gateway and Papago Elementary schools.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘Red for Ed’ reality: Only 43% of districts gave promised 20% pay raise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With talk this week of a proposed $10,000 pay raise for teachers statewide, Arizona’s Family is taking a closer look at the reality of this happening. Back in 2018, teachers pushed for better pay and Gov. Doug Ducey promised a 20% raise in 3 years but that didn’t happen in a majority of districts.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix neighborhoods most likely to retain home value

According to the Cromford Report, the median home price in Phoenix dropped from $480,000 in May to $460,000 in July. And while a slower summer market and sellers overpricing their homes explain much of the decrease, it’s true Phoenix values aren’t climbing at the same rates seen earlier this year. That said, it is still a seller’s market based on current inventory levels. As home buyers and investors evaluate which Metro Phoenix neighborhoods are expected to retain their value, we wanted to share our top picks.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily

An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Water Crisis Intensifies with Incoming Cuts: Here’s What to Expect

Regular readers know that the Arizona Progress Gazette has been screaming about the incoming water crisis from the rooftops. It began as volunteer requests for water reduction, which were not insignificant in impact, but nowhere near enough. As the Colorado River suffers another light year of melted snowpack, the crisis has recently escalated.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Hi-tech laundromat opening in Mesa with free try-out

Mesa residents have a chance to do their wash for free at a new coinless laundromat opening Aug. 22. Through next Sunday, Clean Laundry opening at 1130 S. Country Club Road, is inviting folks to try out for free their state-of-the-art touchscreen stainless steel express machines that wash and dry clothes in less than an hour.
MESA, AZ
The Associated Press

Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
GLENDALE, AZ
foxla.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

