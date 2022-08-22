Read full article on original website
Marion Junior Ashley
Marion Junior Ashley passed away on August 23, 2022 surrounded by his family in Ellisville at the age of 93. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, at 9:00 AM August 24, 2022 at Mt Zion Methodist Church Cemetery on Graves Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
Eddie L. Mosley, Jr.
Eddie L. Mosley, Jr. passed from this life on August 21, 2022. He was born March 28, 1957 in Laurel, MS to E.L. (Cro-bar) Mosley and Leta Hill Mosley. He is survived by sister Freda M. Crow (Mike) and niece Gina Benigno (Chuck), all of Laurel. Eddie was a resident...
Charles Gardner
Charles Gardner, eighty-five years old of Sandersville, Mississippi, passed away on August 21, 2022 peacefully at his home. Visitation was held at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Charles...
Nannie Ruth Malone
Music lover and retired Pastor’s wife, Nannie Ruth Malone, passed into the arms of Jesus, Sunday, August 21st at the age of 91 and is now worshipping in heaven alongside of her husband, Rev. Charles W. Malone Jr. and her son Rev. Danny R. Malone who preceded her in death. Ruth was committed to ministry and loved playing the piano and singing. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Malone Sims and son-in-law Walter C. Sims and her grandson Patrick C. Sims and his wife Alana Sims and grandson Jamie K. Sims and also by daughter- in-law Jamie Malone and grandson Matthew & Tiffany Taylor and their son Guthrie.
Gay Ola Phillips McDonald
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton, for Mrs. Gay Ola Phillips McDonald, age 88, of Richton. Mrs. McDonald passed from this life on August 20, 2022 at her residence. Bro. Brandon Bell and Bro. Jarrod Vanderslice will officiate the service with burial to follow in Edwards Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Mills, Duane Mills, Kaiden Wade, Kevin Wade, Mike Williams, Eli Dykes, and David Jones.
Jo Dell Walters Stevens
Jo Dell Walters Stevens age 84 died at South Central Regional Medical Center Sunday on August 21, 2022. Mrs. Stevens was born June 22, 1938 in Laurel, and was a lifelong resident of Laurel. She was a graduate of Asbery College in Wilmore Kentucky earning a degree in Elementary Education. She also attended the University of Southern Mississippi with a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. She retired from the Laurel City School System after a 34-year career.
Mentoring group and Laurel Housing provide youth college tours
A local mentoring group, Kuntry Kidz, and the Laurel Housing Authority provided youth residents from Laurel and surrounding areas with a chance to tour the campuses of some Historically Black Colleges in Mississippi. On July 13, 2022, youth residents of the Laurel Housing Authority, who were also participants of the...
Raleigh volleyball defeats Mize in a five-set thriller
Raleigh volleyball had enough adversity for one night, yet still found a way to overcome it. Against county rival Mize on the road Tuesday night, the Lady Lions defeated the Lady Bulldogs in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-10). "We're a very scrappy team," said Fiala. "We're...
Firework mishap in Rustin Community results in adult male suffering a critical injury
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded on Sunday afternoon to a report of a adult male who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a residence on Newcomb Road in the Rustin Community. The adult male victim and a female victim, who was later discovered to be...
Jones College students begin fall semester classes
ELLISVILLE – Despite the rain this week, Jones College students were all smiles and happy to be back on campus. Many of the students prepared for the drenching rain and said they are ready for the student activities and athletic events to begin. The first event, Meet the Bobcats...
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (four, two, zero; FB: five) (one, nine, six; FB: six) (two, four, six, eight; FB: five) (five, zero, one, six; FB: six) Match 5. 13-14-18-21-28 (thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $132,000. Mega Millions. 03-05-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier:...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (two, five, seven, three; FB: zero)
