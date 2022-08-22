ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

ABC4

Victim identified in fatal Herriman autoped crash

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman City Police say the victim is 38-year-old Stefanie Whittaker. Whittaker was struck and killed while jogging on the sidewalk as a pickup truck was making a right turn from Real […]
HERRIMAN, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman.  At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.  The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
OREM, UT
Post Register

Washington man reportedly attacked officers outside bar

A Washington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly hit one police officer in the chest and injured a second officer’s hip. The Idaho Falls Police Department officers were responding to a report of a fight at a bar on A street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
ABC4

Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
OGDEN, UT

