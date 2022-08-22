Read full article on original website
Victim identified in fatal Herriman autoped crash
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Herriman early Wednesday morning. Herriman City Police say the victim is 38-year-old Stefanie Whittaker. Whittaker was struck and killed while jogging on the sidewalk as a pickup truck was making a right turn from Real […]
KSLTV
Utah man on probation has been missing since July 8; authorities asking for help
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.
kjzz.com
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
kjzz.com
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman. At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity. […]
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m. The armed suspects approached the USPS postal worker and […]
10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
ksl.com
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
Post Register
Bonneville County woman reportedly threatened roommate with knife
A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly threatened her roommate with a knife. Marilyn Jones, 65, denied that she threatened the victim when questioned by police, but admitted she held the knife and pointed it at the victim during an argument.
ksl.com
Utah coalition creates database of train-related murders, finds clues in serial killer case
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Cold Case Coalition on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide database for railroad-related homicides, which the group's founders say has already led to possible clues in the case of an unidentified serial killer. Karra Porter, one of the group's founders, said she and...
Post Register
Washington man reportedly attacked officers outside bar
A Washington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly hit one police officer in the chest and injured a second officer’s hip. The Idaho Falls Police Department officers were responding to a report of a fight at a bar on A street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
