Paul Pelosi benefits big with PPP forgiveness, company won't repay millions

P aul Pelosi, the husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA ), is linked to a company that saw millions in loans forgiven through the Paycheck Protection Program .

The Paycheck Protection Program was a national mainstay at the height of the pandemic to help small businesses make their way through a marred economy and retain employees.



However, elites also took advantage of the program, and Paul Pelosi might have benefited, according to a report.

Pelosi, who made headlines last month after crashing his Porsche before failing a sobriety test , has a reported 8.1% share in EDI Associates.

EDI Associates, a restaurant-based company, will not have to repay two loans worth a total of $1.7 million in federal government loans, according to the report.



The two loans totaled $711,708 and $996,392, respectively, and both loans were forgiven.

Other notable figures benefiting from Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness include Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Reese Witherspoon.