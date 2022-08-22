ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi benefits big with PPP forgiveness, company won't repay millions

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

P aul Pelosi, the husband to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA ), is linked to a company that saw millions in loans forgiven through the Paycheck Protection Program .

The Paycheck Protection Program was a national mainstay at the height of the pandemic to help small businesses make their way through a marred economy and retain employees.


However, elites also took advantage of the program, and Paul Pelosi might have benefited, according to a report.

Pelosi, who made headlines last month after crashing his Porsche before failing a sobriety test , has a reported 8.1% share in EDI Associates.

EDI Associates, a restaurant-based company, will not have to repay two loans worth a total of $1.7 million in federal government loans, according to the report.


The two loans totaled $711,708 and $996,392, respectively, and both loans were forgiven.

Other notable figures benefiting from Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness include Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, and Reese Witherspoon.

Comments / 153

tony
3d ago

Anyone connected to pelosi will never be made to do anything they don’t want to do. Now her old man gets out of repaying millions of taxpayer monies, used insider info to make millions on stock purchases and will never see a dime loss or time served for a accident involved dui.

Reply(1)
184
Biden is a bytch!
3d ago

Why doesn't someone, anyone, do something to stop this crap. Anyone else would be in prison for the crimes the democrats have committed.

Reply(19)
177
Proud American
3d ago

B.s they have the money to repay I'm so sick of these elites getting away with everything maybe we should sue them for our cost of everything.Mom and pop businesses closing everyday cause there being squeezed out.I vote we all stop buying from big chain stores and buy local let's keep the little people and shut down these chains.

Reply(2)
91
