ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Top Durham prosecutor withdraws from case against Steele dossier source

By Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmFnz_0hQi7tQB00

John Durham’s team h as been shaken up again ahead of what some are describing as a make-or-break trial.

Durham asked the court on Sunday to “please withdraw the appearance” of Andrew DeFilippis, an assistant special counsel, from the criminal case against Steele dossier source and Russian national Igor Danchenko. The move comes less than a month after it appeared Durham had personally taken the reins ahead of the upcoming trial against Danchenko.

Before his removal, DeFilippis had played a prominent role in the Danchenko case since the November indictment, including during appearances in court, virtual hearings, and legal filings .

Danchenko was charged last year with five counts of making false statements to the FBI . Durham says the comments were about the information Danchenko provided for the dossier. The Department of Justice's watchdog concluded that Danchenko eventually undermined Steele’s unfounded claims of a “well-developed conspiracy” between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

WHO IS DOSSIER SOURCE IGOR DANCHENKO?

(Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner)
Special counsel John Durham is seen.


Durham did the talking for the prosecution during a brief Danchenko hearing in early August, and he filed a short notice with the federal court, saying: “I appear in this case as counsel for the United States of America.” Durham also told the judge the Danchenko trial was expected to last five or six days. A court filing by Durham last month requested that the court issue 30 subpoenas for possible witness testimony for the trial starting Oct. 11.

While the special counsel was often present in the courtroom during the May trial against Democratic cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, Durham never spoke, so his actions this month were a marked departure.

The status conference minutes filed with the court said the “counsel for government” included Michael Keilty, who also assisted with the Sussmann case, and Adam Small, who appeared to be a new addition to the team this month. DeFilippis was not with the special counsel team at the Alexandria courthouse where the trial will be held.

STEELE DOSSIER SOURCE SUGGESTS ANTI-RUSSIAN BIAS COULD TAINT JURY POOL

The October trial against Danchenko comes after Sussmann was found not guilty in May , a blow to Durham's investigation.

Sussmann had been charged with allegedly concealing two clients — technology executive Rodney Joffe and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign — from FBI General Counsel James Baker when Sussmann pushed debunked allegations of a secret line of communication between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank.

DeFilippis was the most prominent prosecutor in the Sussmann case, including doing the questioning of the government’s main witness — Baker — as well as grilling Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias, who in 2016 had hired the opposition research firm Fusion GPS , which in turn hired Steele to pen and push his anti-Trump dossier.

DeFilippis also delivered the ultimately unsuccessful closing arguments for Durham’s team at the end of the trial in May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Russia-born lawyer Danchenko has lived and worked in the Washington, D.C., area for many years, allegedly relying on a network of Russian contacts . But he has been accused of undermining key collusion claims when interviewed by the FBI.

Danchenko’s attorney raised the issue of potential anti-Russian bias tainting the northern Virginia jury pool during the early August hearing. The lawyer backed up the claim by noting there are a number of Ukrainian flags around Alexandria following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 380

DR for me
2d ago

A memo recently was revealed that Barr lied about trump / Russian collusion on the Mueller report because trump was the sitting president. Evidence was there.

Reply(19)
76
Fran Chechatka
2d ago

A low level FBI agent. was convicted and got one year probation. Sussman was acquitted. 3.8 million. spent. Now Durhams top aide prosecuter is quitting on the Dishanco case. Tell ya those rats stick together in DC.

Reply(7)
36
Growler Wolf
3d ago

So the whole Trump-Russia Conclusion ordeal comes down to a Russian national who lied to the guy who wrote the dossier?

Reply(62)
44
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Marc Elias
Person
Robby Mook
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Criminal Case#Politics Courts#Politics State#Russian
Washington Examiner

Trump revels in release of unredacted Russia investigation memo

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the release of a Justice Department memo supporting Attorney General William Barr's decision not to prosecute him for obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. A cheeky statement released by his Save America PAC on Wednesday thanked the left-leaning government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
Vice

Oh, So Now It’s Bad to Take Hundreds of Classified Documents to Your House

What’s the point of being president of the United States if you can’t take hundreds of classified documents home with you when you leave?. Between documents the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, more handed over to the DOJ in June, and another batch taken in the FBI’s Aug. 8 search, the government has retrieved more than 300 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s possession, according to multiple reports.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy