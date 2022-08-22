Creed Taylor, the massively influential jazz producer and label head, has died. Impulse! Records, one of the record labels founded by Taylor, announced his death on their social media accounts Tuesday, writing, “For over 60 years, Creed Taylor expanded the horizons of jazz, from signing John Coltrane to Impulse! Records to introducing Bossa Nova music to the world via his work with Charlie Byrd, Stan Getz, and Astrud Gilberto. He was a genius when it came to finding new and special music that would stay with listeners forever, and his signature was his personal stamp of approval. He will be missed greatly, and our sympathy goes out to his family.” Taylor, second from left in the above photo, was 93.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO