Stereogum
Watch The Adorable Spectacle Of Olivia Rodrigo Joining Billy Joel Onstage At Madison Square Garden
Last year, when the huge-on-arrival teenage pop star Olivia Rodrigo released her second single “Deja Vu,” Rodrigo’s lyrics included a kind of unexpected shoutout. In an accusatory address to an ex who’s already moved on, Rodrigo say, “I bet that she knows Billy Joel because you played her ‘Uptown Girl.'” That moment was fun for conflicting reasons. On the one hand, doesn’t everyone know Billy Joel and “Uptown Girl”? On the other, why would present-day teenagers be thinking about Billy Joel at all? But also, why wouldn’t they? “Uptown Girl” could be grandparent music for someone Rodrigo’s age, but sometimes, grandparent music still hits.
Stereogum
Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”
Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Julia Jacklin On How Robyn, Throbbing Gristle, & More Shaped Her Stellar New Album PRE PLEASURE
Julia Jacklin knows how to write a song that can turn you into a puddle. 2019’s Crushing opened with a sinister retelling of coming back to oneself after an unbalanced relationship shifted a sense of autonomy and self-awareness. The tracks that followed detailed social anxiety, familial intervention, and the emotional ruins left in heartbreak’s wake. But on her third album PRE PLEASURE, out this Friday, Jacklin didn’t want to sit in her feels anymore.
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Johanna Warren – “Piscean Lover”
Johanna Warren has a new album on the way, Lessons For Mutants, which is out at the beginning of October. She announced it last month with “I’d Be Orange,” and today Warren has shared its second single, “Piscean Lover.” It’s scratchy and booming, with a great stuttering chorus: “Anyway better not get too existential/ I cannot guarantee that I’ll live up to my potential/ But I guess better safe than sorry, I’ll never take the last bow/ I don’t know but there’s only one way to find out.” Watch a video for the track below.
Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet
Brintey Spears and Elton John have released “Hold Me Closer,” a reimagined duet of the piano man’s immortal tune, “Tiny Dancer.” The song is Spears’ first release since the termination of her conservatorship in November of 2021 and her first new music release in six years. While the chorus is, of course, unmistakable, the song has been completely overhauled into a breezy dance-pop song, with Spears and John duetting gently on the verses and chorus and John adding trademark piano flourishes throughout. It’s an ideal follow-up to his similar reinvention on “Cold Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa, released last summer and...
Stereogum
Iron & Wine Covers Lori McKenna With Ohmme, Who Changed Their Name To Finom
LORI is a new four-song collection from Iron & Wine comprising covers from the Lori McKenna songbook. Sam Beam recorded it in Memphis at Sam Phillips Studios with producer Matt Ross-Spang. Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the Chicago band Finom (formerly Ohmme) feature on all four tracks — and yes, sorry to the bury the lede, but Ohmme have apparently changed their name to Finom. The full EP is out next month; in the meantime we get the group’s rendition of “That’s How You Know” from 2011’s Loraine. Hear the cover and McKenna’s original below.
Stereogum
Creed Taylor, Influential Jazz Producer And Impulse! Founder, Dead At 93
Creed Taylor, the massively influential jazz producer and label head, has died. Impulse! Records, one of the record labels founded by Taylor, announced his death on their social media accounts Tuesday, writing, “For over 60 years, Creed Taylor expanded the horizons of jazz, from signing John Coltrane to Impulse! Records to introducing Bossa Nova music to the world via his work with Charlie Byrd, Stan Getz, and Astrud Gilberto. He was a genius when it came to finding new and special music that would stay with listeners forever, and his signature was his personal stamp of approval. He will be missed greatly, and our sympathy goes out to his family.” Taylor, second from left in the above photo, was 93.
Stereogum
Free-Jazz Trumpeter & Composer Jaimie Branch Dies At 39
Jaimie Branch, a New York-via-Chicago avant-garde jazz trumpeter who released music solo and collaboratively, has died. She was 39. The news was confirmed by the Chicago label International Anthem, who wrote on Twitter: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her family, friends and community are heart broken.”
Stereogum
Joni Mitchell Presented With Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music
Joni Mitchell was presented with an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College Of Music at a private ceremony that took place in Santa Monica, California recently. “Well, luckily I’m too old to get a swelled head,” Mitchell said at the event, per a press release. “It’s a beautiful event. Words can’t describe it. I’ve got my good friends here with me.”
Stereogum
Phoenix’s Zona Music Festival Will Launch With Beach House, Bleachers, A Waxahatchee x Kevin Morby Collab, & More
Zona Music Festival is a new fest coming to Phoenix the first weekend of December. It’s taking place at Hance Park downtown on Dec. 3 & 4, and its headliners include Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Tegan And Sara, and Japanese Breakfast. Also on the bill: Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock, Lucius, Turnover, Pom Pom Squad, Sasami, Sales, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, a collaborative performance by Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, and more. Tickets go on sale at the Zona website this Friday, Aug. 26.
Stereogum
Watch London Grammar’s Acoustic Cover Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic”
London Grammar just wrapped up a bunch of dates opening for Coldplay’s “eco-friendly” tour, so it’s only fitting that they’d drop a sweet acoustic cover of “Don’t Panic.” The indie-pop performers’ cover is pretty spare — just the trio and an acoustic guitar — but it’s quite arresting. “Beautiful world, beautiful summer,” they captioned. “Thank you @coldplay for letting us tag along on the most surreal ride!”
Stereogum
Watch Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys are currently gigging around Europe at various festivals. Tonight, they did a set at Zürich Openair 2022, where they debuted a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It’s a mid-tempo, reggae-tinged number with intercutting wah-wah-wah guitar effects. The...
Stereogum
Future Teens – “Team Sports” (Feat. The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell)
Future Teens are releasing a new album, Self Help, next month. We’ve heard “Same Difference” and “BYOB” from it so far, and today they’re back with another track, “Team Sports,” which features backing vocals from Dan Campbell of the Wonder Years toward the end of the song.
Stereogum
Whitmer Thomas – “Most Likely”
Last month, comedian Whitmer Thomas announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. He shared “Rigamarole” from it at the time, and today Thomas is back with another single, “Most Likely,” which features backing vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne and fellow comedian Mitra Jouhari.
Stereogum
Lowertown – “Bucktooth”
The young Atlanta bedroom-pop duo Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, aka Lowertown, are signed to Dirty Hit, the British record label that brought you the 1975, Rina Sawayama, and beabadoobee. In October, they’ll release their debut album I Love To Lie, which features today’s new single “Bucktooth.” The song’s built around ramshackle guitar chords and fervent twee vocals from Osby and Weinberg, sounding loopy as they unload about something quite serious. “They’re extremists and I don’t like it/ I just wanted to have a good time,” the duo sings, before concluding, “I can’t handle any more guns.”
Stereogum
Sector – “Writing On The Wall”
There’s a particular form of brutal neck-crank metallic hardcore that only seems to come out of the Midwest. The Chicago band Sector is a fine example of that whole phenomenon. Sector features members of bands like MH Chaos and Hold My Own, and their whole style is powerfully ignorant caveman shit. If you’re in the right frame of mind, their sound can be satisfying on a visceral, physical level that goes straight to your bone marrow.
Stereogum
Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces “Lost Album” Unfold, Co-Produced By Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker
Earlier this year, the French musician Melody Prochet released a new album as Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal. And later this year, Prochet is reissuing her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. The reissue will be accompanied by Unfold, described as the...
