Olympia, WA

q13fox.com

Man found shot, killed in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Reports 332 New COVID-19 Cases

Thurston County reported 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths during the period of Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. There were 399 cases reported and zero deaths between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14. Out of the 56,404 total county cases reported on Aug. 24, patients who have recovered or...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured

Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Vacant and abandoned properties in Olympia now subject to registration

The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program, a move that will create a database to identify vacant properties and address squatting on these properties by unhoused people. At the city council meeting last night, Code Enforcement officer JW Mahone gave a brief overview of...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage

TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater city managers on proposed merger of fire departments

City managers Jay Burney of Olympia and John Doan of Tumwater sat with The JOLT last Friday to answer questions about the proposed Regional Fire Authority, the accompanying Fire Benefit Charge, and the level of services expected if two fire departments merged. According to Doan, the conversation started in 2018...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, August 20, 2022

On 08/20/22 at 10:41 p.m. at the Day and Night Grocery, Sheriff's deputies arrested Raymond Vincent Pasillas, 28, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) harassment. On 08/20/22 at 6:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of 191st Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Travis Andrew Thomas, 42, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) harassment.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

