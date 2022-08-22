Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, eight cars were involved in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on 1-5. The officials stated that the crash happened near Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Monday morning at around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Robert Reyer reported that only minor injuries were reported in the crash. The...
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
Chronicle
Sirens: Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Theft; Malicious Mischief; Check Fraud
• An officer was dispatched to an assault complaint at Gust Backstrom Park at 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 6. The officer spoke with all of the individuals involved and no charges were pressed. An informational report was taken. • An officer was dispatched to a noise complaint at the 200...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Thurston County Reports 332 New COVID-19 Cases
Thurston County reported 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths during the period of Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. There were 399 cases reported and zero deaths between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14. Out of the 56,404 total county cases reported on Aug. 24, patients who have recovered or...
Chronicle
Pierce County Inmate Who Had Leg Amputated Sues Medical Provider With Rocky Legal Record
A former Pierce County inmate alleges the jail and its medical provider missed the signs of a severe blood clot and should have provided treatment to prevent the amputation of his leg, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle last week. Attorneys for Javier Tapia, 40, who...
thejoltnews.com
Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured
Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
Van driven by 12-year-old among stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recovered 15 stolen vehicles on Friday, including a van driven by a 12-year-old who was armed with a handgun. The vehicles were recovered during an auto theft emphasis operation in Pierce County involving several agencies. Six people were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejoltnews.com
Vacant and abandoned properties in Olympia now subject to registration
The Olympia City Council approved an ordinance establishing a vacant property registration program, a move that will create a database to identify vacant properties and address squatting on these properties by unhoused people. At the city council meeting last night, Code Enforcement officer JW Mahone gave a brief overview of...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff’s deputies investigate weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
The King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted Echo Glen Children’s Center with a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to Jason Wettstein, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater city managers on proposed merger of fire departments
City managers Jay Burney of Olympia and John Doan of Tumwater sat with The JOLT last Friday to answer questions about the proposed Regional Fire Authority, the accompanying Fire Benefit Charge, and the level of services expected if two fire departments merged. According to Doan, the conversation started in 2018...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Centralia After Crash Also Accused in 100 MPH Chase in June, Attempted Robbery in March
Bail has been set at a total of $500,000 for Damien J. Madison, 24, of Chehalis, who is accused of crashing into a power pole in Centralia on Saturday then fleeing into the Skookumchuck River in an attempt to escape arrest on multiple outstanding warrants from other Lewis County cases.
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Chronicle
Litter Addressed by Volunteers, Programs Across Lewis County, From Packwood to Pe Ell
While the causes and long-term solutions of increased litter in Lewis County are debatable for various groups involved, they agree on one thing: volunteers can play a role in taking out the trash. On Tuesday, the county sent out a news release asking for volunteers to participate in its Adopt-A-Road...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, August 20, 2022
On 08/20/22 at 10:41 p.m. at the Day and Night Grocery, Sheriff's deputies arrested Raymond Vincent Pasillas, 28, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) harassment. On 08/20/22 at 6:06 p.m. in the 7500 block of 191st Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Travis Andrew Thomas, 42, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) harassment.
Chronicle
Lewis County Unemployment Rate Drops to Lowest Levels Since Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic
Lewis County’s unemployment rate fell in July, decreasing 0.9% from June’s 5.6% rate to 4.7%, according to new data released by the Washington state Employment Security Department. The fall in the unemployment rate was driven by a decline in the number of unemployed individuals in Lewis County, accompanied...
Comments / 2