Daily on Energy: Uncertainty about the fate of Germany’s last three nuclear reactors

Washington Examiner
Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid, raising fears of disaster
Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily cut off from the electric grid for the first time ever on Thursday, triggering a blackout and adding to fears that the facility is at risk of a major disaster. The disruption occurred after a fire broke out at a nearby...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
Washington Examiner
Russia's Duma Council holding first emergency meeting since Ukraine invasion began
The Council of the Russian State Duma will meet in an extraordinary session on Thursday, the first such meeting since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, to discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia's lower parliamentary house announced the decision on Monday...
Washington Examiner
Congress must rescue Biden from his defeatist policies
Iranian hard-liners have been circulating a list of "concessions" worth tens of billions of dollars to which the Biden administration has allegedly agreed, all to get Tehran to come into compliance with a nuclear agreement that is near expiring. For the Biden administration, a collapse of fortitude in the face...
Washington Examiner
White House addressing rising food prices and limited access as inflation crests
The White House is quietly gearing up to address historically elevated food prices as part of President Joe Biden's war against inflation , culminating in the second White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Biden announced in May that the conference would be held in September for the first...
North Korea says new fever cases were flu, not COVID-19
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday said the latest fever cases detected in its border region with China were tested to be influenza, not coronavirus infections as initially feared. The report by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after the North said it locked down unspecified areas in Ryanggang province after four people had fevers that were suspected to be COVID-19. North Korea maintains it has had no confirmed coronavirus cases since Aug. 10, when leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over the virus, just three months after the country acknowledged an omicron outbreak. KCNA said diagnostic tests of samples, the nature of the symptoms, and information gained from contract tracing led health workers to conclude that the fevers were caused by influenza. The patients have since returned to normal temperatures, it said.
