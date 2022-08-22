Crypto.com Arena announces multi-million dollar renovation project

Crypto.com Arena is upping its game, which means Lakers and Kings fans are in for a treat.

On Monday, AEG announced its nine-figure investment to renovate the facility in downtown Los Angeles.

Work is already underway for spruce ups and expansions, both inside and outside the area.

Rendering of main concourse. (AEG Worldwide)

“Crypto.com Arena is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we are incredibly proud of the role it continues to play in creating some of the most memorable moments in sports and entertainment. Since its opening, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that the venue remains state-of-the-art, while consistently creating a world-class event and fan experience. The investment in these renovations demonstrates the ongoing commitment of AEG, the Lakers and the Kings to deliver the best experiences for all of our fans, partners, artists and teams,” said Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of AEG.

Renovations will include the first-ever multi-level Tunnel Club (AEG Worldwide)

Plans call for the upper seats and a wall on one end of the court to be ripped out to create an indoor/outdoor space with a view of downtown.

The street between Crypto and L.A. Live will be turned into a tree-lined plaza, to make it one cohesive unit. A glass-wall club area will allow visitors to watch players file out of the locker room. The arena will also upgrade its big screens and sound system.

Redesigned Impact Sports Bar & Grill on main concourse (AEG Worldwide)

“For the past two decades, the Lakers and AEG have shared a vision of providing a premier experience to every guest who enters Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza,” said Tim Harris, president of business operations for the Lakers. “Competing nightly in front of the most passionate fans in the NBA inside one of the most iconic venues in the world is something our organization is incredibly proud of. This investment into expansive improvements and upgrades cements Los Angeles’ downtown arena as the pinnacle of entertainment for decades to come.”

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2024, but several improvements will be ready the start of the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons.

