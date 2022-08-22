Browns Player Takeaways Against Eagles

Without the starters playing for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles, there was plenty to evaluate when it came to players trying to find roles or earn spots on the active roster.
The Cleveland Browns didn't play their starters in the second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing some contributors to show their worth and players trying to fight out for a handful of roster spots made their case as to why they should be retained past the second cut down deadline.
The offensive line for the Browns continues to be outstanding. A group that included Alex Taylor, Drew Forbes, Michael Dunn at center, Hjalte Froholdt and James Hudson followed by Ben Petrula at right tackle dominated the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jordan Davis, the Eagles mammoth first round pick was in for 18 snaps at defensive tackle and was a non-factor. Stepping in and trying to make early contributions at that position isn't easy, but the Browns had little issue with the former Georgia Bulldog.
Michael Dunn looked great as a center, a position he's only ever practiced. Dunn came into camp looking to lock down another year as the primary backup guard, but he has all but locked up being the first interior offensive lineman in should the Browns suffer an injury.
Meanwhile, Hjalte Froholdt , the Danish offensive lineman also was effective at both right guard and looked the part at center. He looks like a safe bet to make the active roster to round out the offensive line room should the Browns stick with nine.
Drew Forbes , the former sixth-round pick, missed the entire 2021 season with an injury, is likely on the outside looking in for the Browns, but might have impressed enough to catch on with another team's active roster. Failing that, the Browns would be happy to have him on their practice squad.
Alex Taylor was in for all of the Browns 72 offensive snaps and he was impressive. The former South Carolina State hooper has completely changed his body in the past few seasons and looks like he's always been a football player. He engulfed and overwhelmed Eagles pass rushers often while being light enough on his feet to get out to block in the running game.
The Browns were showcasing Taylor in an attempt to draw interest from teams that have question marks on their offensive line. With teams like the Chicago Bears, a team Taylor was on briefly, continuing to look shaky up front, the Browns might be able to work a trade. It's just unrealistic to expect that Taylor will somehow get through waivers and end up on the practice squad and the Browns are going to roll with Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard and James Hudson.
It was nice to see Tony Fields look like the player he was in college. After a nondescript first preseason outing, the second year linebacker sifted through trash and was able to cover ground to make a few stops. The Browns have a several linebackers all likely competing for one spot, so Fields is by no means safe, but he at showed some of the ability that the Browns saw when they decided to draft him in the fifth round.
The linebacker that stood out the most was Jordan Kunazcyk , who has been with the team for 20 minutes. He made several impact tackles in the game. But given that special teams is so critical to the last spots on the roster at linebacker, Dakota Allen and Willie Harvey Jr. continue to be in the mix.
It's a similar situation at corner where the Browns have players like Herb Miller, Shaun Jolly, and Lavert Hill competing for a sixth corner spot. Miller was up and down against the Eagles, but his length is something the Browns covet and he had a chance for a pick six. Jolly is a diminutive slot who has had limited preseason opportunities. Hill's chances took a major as he was continuously torched against the Eagles, though he had good coverage in spots and Deon Cain wouldn't be denied.
With Josh Dobbs likely locking up the backup job to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games, the Browns may not have a single active roster spot up for grabs on offense at this point unless they trade Kareem Hunt. If the Browns make a change on that side of the ball, it's likely going to come from outside the current roster. Defensively, the Browns might have as many as four spots up for grabs heading into their final preseason game; one for each position group.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Even at nearly 50, Terrell Owens runs a very fast 40. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver clocked 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Wednesday, per one timekeeper, showing he still has NFL-caliber speed more than a decade after his retirement. Competing in what the Fan Controlled Football...
Even with the valiant efforts of quarterback Josh Dobbs in the first half, the balanced attack of the Philadelphia Eagles proved too much for the Cleveland Browns as the Eagles claimed a narrow 21-20 victory Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Those guys competed like crazy, [I’m] very, very pleased with...
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
The Eagles reduced their roster to 80 Tuesday by waiving three players and placing two on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Eagles cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey and cornerback Josh Blackwell and placed offensive lineman Brett Toth and tight end Tyree Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland. The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024. This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in...
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve. Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear. “As we go through this, it’s hard to predict on recovery time,” coach Ron Rivera said. “This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can’t tell you.”
Comments / 0