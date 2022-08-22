Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
The K-State women’s tennis team has no Americans. Tell me college sports aren’t broken
College sports are out of control. Kansas and Kansas State will play conference games in Florida, West Virginia, Utah and Ohio after the Big 12 expands over the next two years. Southern California and UCLA will jump to the Big Ten. This means students and alumni may never see an away game, and top-rated teams will be concentrated in the SEC and Big Ten, leaving other schools in the dust.
K-State calls on local talent at backup RB
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football has a stud in running back Deuce Vaughn. He was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. He was also a Consensus All-American in 2021 and named to the preseason all Big 12 team ahead of his upcoming junior campaign. The question for the Wildcats is […]
WIBW
Wildcats turning to former Junction City grad for backup RB
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman and company still have Deuce Vaughn as their RB1. At the start of fall camp, he wasn’t sure who would be in the role as RB2. Well, they’ve found their guy who will backup Vaughn, and that’s Junction City grad and redshirt freshman DJ Giddens.
‘Too talented not to play’: This K-State freshman tops list of Wildcats up-and-comers
Here are a few young, up-and-coming players who have impressed K-State football coach Chris Klieman.
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
Emporia football on field following investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
WIBW
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
Emporia High School football team under investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
KVOE
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No rally mulling future steps after position terminated at Sacred Heart Elementary
Alexis Lowder hasn’t decided on whether she plans to file a lawsuit after Emporia’s Sacred Heart School terminated her employment for helping to organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on an abortion regulation constitutional amendment. If she does, her legal course of action may be more difficult than...
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football team under investigation for alleged misconduct
The Emporia High School football team is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district. “We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts,” the district said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges in the 2002 killings of her ex-husband, […] The post Police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile Kansas trial appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
WIBW
Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
No arrests, injuries after two Ogden men pull guns on each other
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - No arrests or injuries were reported when two men in Ogden pulled their guns on each other over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to the 100 block of Linden St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated assault.
New solar farm construction begins in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative. The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by […]
Junction City 17-year-old held on $750K bond
On Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department arrested 17-year-old Brayln Marsh of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant connected to shootings in the 700 block of Colorado Street in the months of June and July of 2022. Marsh was arrested on two counts each of attempted...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 19 - 24
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Benjamin Catuncan, Aggravated assault, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, Arrested 8/18. Faith Griffith,...
