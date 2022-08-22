Read full article on original website
Metro News
Huff: Ali’s absence ‘not as detrimental as it may seem’
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — News surfaced Tuesday that Marshall’s star sophomore running back Rasheen Ali is not currently with the team and likely will miss at least the start of the regular season. Ali’s absence, which comes as he deals with personal issues, created a lot of concern among...
Metro News
Colombi named Marshall’s starting quarterback
Marshall football coach Charles Huff named Henry Colombi the team’s starting quarterback Thursday to begin the 2022 season. Colombi will be behind center September 3 when the Thundering Herd welcomes Norfolk State for its 3:30 p.m. opener. In his first season at Marshall, Colombi was awarded the starting quarterback...
Metro News
Running back Rasheen Ali taking time away from Marshall football
Marshall star running back Rasheen Ali is taking time away from football, second-year Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said in a statement Tuesday. “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back,” Huff said. “Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon. We do not have an anticipated return date at this time.”
Metro News
West Virginia State to observe Katherine Johnson Day on Friday
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University will celebrate one of its most recognizable alumna on Friday. Aug. 26 marks Katherine Johnson Day in West Virginia, the day the iconic pioneering NASA mathematician was born in 1918. A 10 a.m. program at the site of her statue on West Virginia State’s campus will feature a wreath laying at the statue and also brief remarks about Johnson’s life and legacy and impact on not only her alma mater but the nation and world.
Metro News
Capital Sports Center project creates buzz among business owners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston business owners say a plan to build a multi-million dollar indoor sports complex at the Town Center Mall is restoring hope in the local economy. “Business owners like myself have more faith in the economy and in the area to start businesses or to invest...
Metro News
Justice: Losing 13 year old girl to COVID is ‘different level of sadness’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says losing a West Virginian to COVID-19, including a teenage girl from Nicholas County, is tragic and something no family should have to go through. “It takes on a different level of sadness when you think that we’ve lost a 13 year old....
Metro News
Numbers look good following State Fair
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — More than 170,000 people attended the 10-day State Fair of West Virginia, fair officials announced Wednesday. The fair, which wrapped up last Saturday, had to deal with some weather issues but it didn’t keep fairgoers away. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended...
Metro News
City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission announce plans to build multimillion-dollar indoor sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission have announced a historic joint venture project that would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and the Lee Street parking garage into an indoor sports complex. Officials from around the city, county and other...
Metro News
Guard to start flood debris clean up in Fayette County
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County leaders say they’re still trying to get a handle on damage assessments from last week’s flash flooding. The West Virginia National Guard will begin picking up debris Thursday in the towns of Smithers and Gauley Bridge. That’s more than a week after Kanawha County began the debris removal process.
Metro News
U.S. Attorney praises quick thinking of court security staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Attorney for the southern district of West Virginia credits the alert court security personnel at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building for being on top of a situation which developed Monday morning. The first to notice James Fowler, 50, as he entered the building with a black back was a court security officer.
Metro News
Justice responds after another tour of flood damage in what he calls “tough summer”
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice described that last three months Tuesday as a “tough summer” when it comes to flooding in the Mountain State. “It just won’t stop raining,” Justice said after touring parts of eastern Kanawha County hit last week by a flash flood that stretched from Campbells Creek in Kanawha County to Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.
Metro News
Noe named Marshall’s next chief aviation officer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The namesake of the Marshall University flight school will serve as the institution’s chief aviation officer for its Division of Aviation beginning next month. Marshall University President Brad Smith announced Tuesday that Bill Noe will assume the new role on Sept. 6. Noe, a Marshall...
Metro News
About 100 National Guard soldiers volunteer for corrections duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The West Virginia National Guard will have about 100 of its members working inside the West Virginia Division of Corrections as the agency struggles with manpower issues at Regional Jails and Prisons around the state. “We’ve got about 80 folks in there currently and they understand we’ll...
Metro News
Kanawha County Democrats open new party headquarters
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee opened its new headquarters on Wednesday, providing the party’s candidates with various resources as they prepare for the ensuing weeks of campaigning and canvassing. The headquarters, located at 1031 Quarrier St. in Charleston, will be open every weekday from...
Metro News
Huntington man arrested for Aug. 17 kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Authorities with multiple Cabell County agencies arrested a man Thursday in connection to an Aug. 17 kidnapping. According to the Huntington Police Department, 59-year-old William J. Morrison III, of Huntington, allegedly lured children into his car at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. Officers previously stated the suspect offered the children $20 to babysit a child for him.
Metro News
Driver in Turnpike crash arrested for DUI; highway remains closed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The driver of a tractor trailer which crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning has been cited for driving under the influence. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge between the Mossy and Mahan exits. According to Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller, the truck lost control, overturned, and came to rest upside down on the median wall where it burst into flames. The driver managed to escape and was there when State Police arrived on the scene. Troopers immediately determined he was impaired and took him into custody.
Metro News
Indiana woman admits to scheme involving stolen checks, driver’s licenses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Indiana woman has admitted to obtaining stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses in hopes of getting thousands of dollars from West Virginia banks. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells admitted to multiple incidents...
Metro News
More than 200,000 West Virginians expected to see relief with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 200,000 West Virginians could see the relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Kelly Allen, the Executive Director at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy discussed the impact of the plan on West Virginia during an appearance on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline.’ She said about 220,000 hold student loan debt and one-third owe less than $10,000 total and could see their debts completely forgiven.
Metro News
Body found in Cross Lanes was located in a freezer, sheriff’s office says
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — More details have been released about a body that was found in the past week in Cross Lanes. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the body found Friday was located in a freezer. Deputies were responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive when the body was found.
