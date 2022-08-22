Marshall star running back Rasheen Ali is taking time away from football, second-year Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said in a statement Tuesday. “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back,” Huff said. “Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon. We do not have an anticipated return date at this time.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO