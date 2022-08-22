ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Primetimer

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-Hour Comedy (8 Episodes) | TV-MA What'sMo About?. Mo, an undocumented Palestinian refugee living in Houston, works side hustles to support his family while avoiding the law and...
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled

Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
Primetimer

NBC, Bravo Series Will No Longer Stream Next-Day on Hulu Starting in September

Your favorite NBC and Bravo shows will have an exclusive next-day streaming home come September. While popular series like Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, The Real Housewives, and Top Chef are currently available to stream on Hulu the day after air, Peacock will be their exclusive next-day streaming home beginning September 19. This shift is being implemented just in time for the Fall 2022 TV season and comes after NBCUniversal announced the termination of their next-day streaming deal with Hulu back in March.
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of Kid Reality Competitions

We knew this day would come: On August 17, Netflix is finally letting American viewers see Junior Baking Show, the kids-only spin-off of The Great British Baking Show that's been airing in its native UK since 2011. This was inevitable not only because the rules of brand expansion require an endless stream of Baking Show product, but also because reality competitions for children are a thriving industry.
TVLine

TV Ratings: Roswell and In the Dark Hit Season Highs in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico drew 514,000 total viewers — up 29 percent to mark a (final-)season high — while steady in the demo with a 0.1 rating. Lead-out In the Dark similarly hit a (final-)season high in audience (up 5 percent to 335,000 viewers) while also ticking up in the demo week-to-week to a rrrrrobust 0.1 rating. ABC’s The Bachelorette (3 mil/0.7) dipped but still dominated Monday in the demo; lead-out Claim to Fame (1.9 mil/0.4) somehow ticked up. CBS’ reruns of The Neighborhood and NCIS tied for the night’s largest audience, each drawing 3.1 million...
Primetimer

Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Nathan Fielder's critically-acclaimed comedy The Rehearsal has been renewed for a second season on HBO. The renewal comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs Friday night on HBO and HBO Max. The Rehearsal follows Fielder as he helps ordinary people prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them...
TVLine

Virgin River Will Incorporate 'More Diversity and Inclusion' in Future Seasons, Netflix Drama Head Says

Moving forward, the waters of Virgin River will flow in the direction of progress. In a new interview with TVLine’s sister site Deadline, Netflix drama head Jinny Howe acknowledges that diversity “continues to be a focus” for Virgin River. The small-town drama, which regularly dominates the streamer’s weekly Top 10 charts, employs few actors of color and only recently introduced its first recurring LGBTQ+ character. Based on “early casting conversations for Season 5,” Howe says, “I think it’s fair to say that that is going to continue to be a focus and something the audience will get to experience more in Season...
Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

