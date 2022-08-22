Emma Raducanu will begin the defence of her US Open title against French veteran Alize Cornet.The 19-year-old returns as the 11th seed 12 months after her incredible triumph but will be wary of Cornet, who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and has had a number of other big grand slam wins.Serena Williams begins what seems set to be her final tournament against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic and could face second seed Anett Kontaveit in round two.Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/9VkhSn9ZTi— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022British number one Cameron...

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO