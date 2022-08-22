ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. “That’s...
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis

The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic but things could get tough quickly for the 23-times Grand Slam champion with second seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.
Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber to miss US Open

Angelique Kerber, a three-time major champion, announced she will miss the upcoming US Open as well as the next several months on tour. Kerber announced her plans Wednesday in a social media post that included emojis of a baby, a bottle, heart hands and a heart. "I really wanted to...
Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the US Open on Thursday as his refusal to get vaccinated means he cannot travel to the United States in a move which had been widely anticipated. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," tweeted Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.
Emma Raducanu handed Alize Cornet test to kick off US Open defence

Emma Raducanu will begin the defence of her US Open title against French veteran Alize Cornet.The 19-year-old returns as the 11th seed 12 months after her incredible triumph but will be wary of Cornet, who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and has had a number of other big grand slam wins.Serena Williams begins what seems set to be her final tournament against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic and could face second seed Anett Kontaveit in round two.Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/9VkhSn9ZTi— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022British number one Cameron...
Aussies Hitting SC World Championships Qualifying Times Through Day 2

SCM (25m) The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships represents one of the qualification meets Australian swimmers can race at to make the Short Course World Championships team. This year’s SC Championships are being hosted by Australia, set to take place in Melbourne from December 13th to December 18th. Per...
