Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
ESPN
USTA removes Victoria Azarenka from 'Tennis Plays for Peace' exhibition to benefit Ukraine
Victoria Azarenka, the two-time major champion from Belarus, will no longer be participating in Wednesday's "Tennis Plays for Peace" exhibition at the Billie Jean King National Center in New York. The United States Tennis Association announced Azarenka's removal from the event in a statement. "In the last 24 hours, after...
FOX Sports
Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. “That’s...
ESPN
Serena Williams to face No. 80 Danka Kovinic as US Open draw announced
NEW YORK -- Serena Williams' first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last US Open -- and, indeed, the last tournament of her career -- is unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The...
Emma Raducanu lands horror US Open draw as Serena Williams finds out her round-one fate in last event before retirement
TENNIS QUEEN Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough draw as she looks to defend her US Open crown. The Brit, 19, faces wily campaigner and history-maker Alize Cornet – this will be a record 63rd consecutive major appearance for the Frenchwoman – in the first round in New York next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
AOL Corp
US Open 2022: When does the US Open start? Will Serena Williams make a run? Why is Novak Djokovic absent?
The 2022 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, starts Monday, and it looks like it'll be a special one. Read on for information about the schedule, odds for women and men, and broadcast and streaming info. When does the US Open start?. The US Open begins Monday,...
ESPN
US Open 2022: Tennis tournament news, draw, schedule and analysis
The US Open, tennis' fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, takes place in Queens, New York, beginning on Monday. There is a lot of money up for grabs, as total player compensation for the Open is $60 million. That is more prize money than this year's Australian Open ($52 million), Wimbledon ($49 million) and French Open ($49 million).
Serena Williams' case as the women's tennis GOAT isn't as airtight as you think | Opinion
Reducing the GOAT debate to the number of Grand Slams won — effectively the strongest argument for Serena Williams — doesn’t present a full picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic but things could get tough quickly for the 23-times Grand Slam champion with second seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.
ESPN
Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber to miss US Open
Angelique Kerber, a three-time major champion, announced she will miss the upcoming US Open as well as the next several months on tour. Kerber announced her plans Wednesday in a social media post that included emojis of a baby, a bottle, heart hands and a heart. "I really wanted to...
Tennis - Raducanu better now than when she won U.S Open, says Clijsters
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu is a better player than when she stunned the tennis world by winning last year's U.S. Open as a qualifier, according to former world number one Kim Clijsters.
Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the US Open on Thursday as his refusal to get vaccinated means he cannot travel to the United States in a move which had been widely anticipated. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," tweeted Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Factbox - Tennis - List of U.S. Open men's singles champions
Aug 25 (Reuters) - List of U.S. Open men's singles champions since the tournament began in 1881:. 2021 - Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 6-4 2020 - Dominic Thiem ((Australia) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6)
Emma Raducanu handed Alize Cornet test to kick off US Open defence
Emma Raducanu will begin the defence of her US Open title against French veteran Alize Cornet.The 19-year-old returns as the 11th seed 12 months after her incredible triumph but will be wary of Cornet, who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and has had a number of other big grand slam wins.Serena Williams begins what seems set to be her final tournament against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic and could face second seed Anett Kontaveit in round two.Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/9VkhSn9ZTi— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022British number one Cameron...
swimswam.com
Aussies Hitting SC World Championships Qualifying Times Through Day 2
SCM (25m) The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships represents one of the qualification meets Australian swimmers can race at to make the Short Course World Championships team. This year’s SC Championships are being hosted by Australia, set to take place in Melbourne from December 13th to December 18th. Per...
Comments / 0