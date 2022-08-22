ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'It Broke Both of Us': Longhorns Christian Jones Opens Up On Junior Angilau Injury

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgxJT_0hQi2hte00

Jones was admittedly hurt over the season-ending injury for his longtime roommate.

It wasn't a huge secret around the Texas Longhorns locker room heading into the 2022 season: the offensive line needed to improve if the team wanted to avoid a similar 5-7 debacle like the one that took place last year.

Set to be at the head of this resurrection was senior offensive guard Junior Angilau. The fourth-year lineman has started all 34 games he's played in since his redshirt freshman season in 2019.

But following the team's scrimmage on Aug. 13, any hopes of a bounce-back season for the o-line with Angilau at the helm were quickly dashed. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced the following day that his starting left guard has suffered a torn ACL.

There might not be a player on the team that shares a stronger bond than that of the projected starter at right tackle, Christian Jones. The two have been longtime roommates since their arrival on the Forty Acres.

Jones shared similarly high expectations for their senior year but admitted when speaking to the media Friday that the sudden change of events has hurt him.

"We've been talking about this season a whole lot and the whole offseason of what we're gonna do, and everything that we've sacrificed," Jones said. "For me, (it's about) doing my job. Doing everything right, not just for me, but for my roommate who I know sacrificed a lot. Eating right, going to bed on time, doing everything, all the little things right. And for him to have an injury like that just out of no where, it broke both of us."

Jones and Angilau were both a part of Texas' elite 2019 recruiting class, which also included current Longhorns like D'Shawn Jamison, Keondre Coburn, Anthony Cook, DeMarvion Overshown, and Moro Ojomo along with former players like Casey Thompson, Cameron Dicker, Caden Sterns, Joseph Ossai, BJ Foster, and Brennan Eagles.

At first, buried on a list full of talented defensive players, Jones and Angilau now entered this offseason as the experienced faces of the offense while sharing a common mind and goal. And Jones admitted that, despite the two being in the same recruiting class, he looked up to Angilau as an inspiration for what he was striving to become.

"Me and him came in at the same time," Jones said. "I remember that was some guy I always looked up to, I need to be just like him. Whatever he does, hard work, staying extra, more reps. Me and him have been roommates for a long time. That type of person to have around in your corner."

Jones says the rest of the team views Angilau in high regard as one of the strongest and most vocal leaders in the locker room. Even after the injury, this hasn't changed, as he's continued to look at the positives of what he can bring from the sideline while remaining in the ear of each player.

"I honestly expected nothing else from Junior, being in that situation always looking at the positives of things and always seeing how he can help," Jones said. "If you ask anyone on the team who's the most bought in, who's the most driven person on the team, I think all that answer would be towards Junior. That's a testament to him and that just permeates throughout the whole room."

The Longhorns suffered a major loss with Angilau's injury, but still an abundance of talent from an offensive line room that continues to receive hype entering this season.

Freshmen like. Kelvin Banks Jr, Cole Hutson, Cam Williams, and DJ Campbell sit behind a sophomore-dominant starting unit of Jake Majors, Andrej Karic, and Hayden Conner.

The season is already taking a turn that few on the team expected. But with Angilau's continued leadership and Jones taking the torch, the Longhorns are set up for success in a year where the offensive line will be a major focal point in a potential bounce-back campaign for Sarkisian and company.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains the talent discrepancy between the SEC, Big Ten

Former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made a recent appearance on Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich and discussed the differences between the talent level in the SEC and the Big Ten. Meyer had success in both conferences, winning National Championships in each, and pulled back the curtain the the recruiting process between the two.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Both Of Us#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Acl
dallasexpress.com

High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic

The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
CEDAR HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Tom Herman Lands New Job: College Football World Reacts

Tom Herman will return to college football in a different capacity this season. CBS Sports Network announced that the former Texas and Houston head coach will join the team as an in-game analyst. CBS also welcomed former NFL running back Robert Turbin and tight end Christian Fauria as analysts and Meghan McPeak as a play-by-play announcer.
HOUSTON, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy