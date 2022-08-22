A group protesting Johnson City’s Police Department over its handling of sexual assault cases is meeting with City Manager Cathy Ball twice next month. Ball will meet with the group to listen to allegations that Police Chief Karl Turner failed to properly pursue prosecution of sexual assault cases. The protest group is also asking that Chief Turner resign from his position. In addition, a federal lawsuit has also been filed against Turner as well as the city of Johnson City. Those listening sessions are scheduled for September 6 and 12th.

