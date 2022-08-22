Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Related
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
Johnson City Press
Virginia State Police release name of pedestrian killed in Scott County crash
WEBER CITY, Va. — The Virginia State Police released details on the crash that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 23 and the Wadlow Gap Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The pedestrian, Christopher I. LaForce, 40, of Weber City was struck by a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
supertalk929.com
Driver seriously injured in dump truck collision in Kingsport
A head-on crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road in Kingsport Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation. A report from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by Jordan Hawn, 32, crossed into the path of the industrial vehicle just before 5 p.m. Hawn remains...
WDBJ7.com
One killed in Buchanan County crash, driver arrested for DUI
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the accident occurred on westbound Rt. 460, just west of Rt. 460 business. 21-year-old Demarco Stacy, of Big Rock, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Rt....
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife
WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple SWVA agencies search overnight for missing hiker
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — The combined effort from over a dozen agencies in Southwest Virginia led to the rescue of a hiker who had been reported missing in the Konnarock area on Aug. 18. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler revealed that the search began on Aug. 17, and deputies worked with Mt. Rogers Rescue and […]
supertalk929.com
Sheriff: Human remains found after car fire in Carter County
The TBI has confirmed its involvement in a Carter County investigation where human remains were discovered. A report from Sheriff Dexter Lunceford’s office said his officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton on Thursday night. The agency said...
supertalk929.com
Another SW Virginia resident convicted in federal court for pandemic unemployment scheme
A federal jury has convicted a Wise County, Virginia man in a pandemic benefit scheme that involved 36 other people including the suspect’s sister. Prosecutors said Danny Mullins, Jr., 50, of Pound, made the false claims to the state Employment Commission and received $18,000.
supertalk929.com
Protesters To Meet With Johnson City City Manager Over Police Department Allegations
A group protesting Johnson City’s Police Department over its handling of sexual assault cases is meeting with City Manager Cathy Ball twice next month. Ball will meet with the group to listen to allegations that Police Chief Karl Turner failed to properly pursue prosecution of sexual assault cases. The protest group is also asking that Chief Turner resign from his position. In addition, a federal lawsuit has also been filed against Turner as well as the city of Johnson City. Those listening sessions are scheduled for September 6 and 12th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvnutalk
Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car
A 33-year-old man is dead after he was fatally struck by a car when he ran into traffic chasing after a dog. The incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee — about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville — when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian as it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities said.
supertalk929.com
Mississippi man jailed in Johnson City for groping Lyft driver
A man from Mississippi was arrested by Johnson City Police for sexual battery after he reportedly groped the driver of a transportation service he was using. According to a report, Taylor Capers, 33, of Hattiesburg, MS was jailed after a driver for the Lyft app contacted police via the panic button in her phone.
Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
Mountain Home VA Hospital seeing delays due to lack of sterilized equipment
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some veterans seeking care at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center may see delays in elective surgeries, and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say the problem is caused by a lack of sterilized equipment available for procedures. “James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is currently experiencing issues with […]
THP: 2 injured in head-on crash near Rat Branch in Carter County
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the […]
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
supertalk929.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
Comments / 0