Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Charles A. Renner
Charles A. Renner, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Agnes, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Memorial service will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
kduz.com
Kathleen “Kathy” E. Baker
Kathleen “Kathy” E. Baker, age 65, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
kduz.com
Bernetta E. Glander
Bernetta E. Glander, age 92, of Hutchinson, formerly of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Gardens in Winsted, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 A.M., at the church. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America.
kduz.com
69th Princess Kay Crowned
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Aug. 24, 2022) — Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony August 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kduz.com
KDUZ Morning Devotion – Christ is Coming Back
Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Rick Stapleton of Crosspointe Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Christ is Coming Back.“
kduz.com
minnesotamonthly.com
The ‘Yes’ of Sue Z.
Some people carry an air of the fictional character. They are instantly recognizable. They bear trademarks. Sue Zelickson, known as Sue Z., is one such person—although you may not even see her at first, instead noticing the clump of people knotted around her. They stand taller than Sue, who is 4’7”, and they chat amiably because, according to a few close to her, she rarely walks a direct route anywhere, stopping to talk with those who spot her, or whom she spots, which could be many.
kduz.com
State Fair Begins
(Learfield News Service/Falcon Heights, MN) It’s opening day of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair (Thursday). Spokeswoman Maria Hayden says in addition to dozens of news foods and attractions there are celebrations as well. Hayden says, “this year we’re celebrating a couple of anniversaries which is very exciting the 75th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice
Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
Twins schedule appearances at Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota Twins today announced details for their presence at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, with interactive games, giveaways and special appearances all part of the team’s daily lineup. The Minnesota Twins Experience is located on the south end of Cooper Street at Judson Avenue, next to the International...
kduz.com
Eden Prairie Mall Reopens After Fatal Shooting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis mall resumed normal business hours Tuesday after a fatal shooting that had earlier locked down the shopping complex. Police responded to the Eden Prairie Center mall on Monday night and found a man dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Comments / 0