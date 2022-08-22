ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Comments

KSLTV

Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Eagle Mountain home a total loss after fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family is all accounted for Monday night after their home caught fire in the City Center division of Eagle Mountain. Firefighters were called out to the home on Trail Rider Peak Drive at approximately 8:13 p.m. Kelly Bird, public information officer for the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City

HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Murray haunted house closed over code dispute

MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
OGDEN, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues

Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

