KSLTV
Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
utahstories.com
Homeless Population in Utah Increases Due to Seniors Being Priced out of the Rental Market
Why Carol Hollowell is determined to reduce the homeless population problem in Utah by offering more trust and compassion in exchange for requiring that tenants work. Carol Hollowell tells Utah Stories, “One day I saw this man in a wheelchair, and I stopped and I decided to ask him, “Why are you homeless? Why don’t you tell me your story?”
KSLTV
Community rallies around Eagle Mountain family after devastating house fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Friends of an Eagle Mountain family of four who lost their home in a devastating fire are rallying together to raise money for them. Neighbor Sammie Johnson said she can still recall the loud boom followed by large flames that came from the home Monday evening.
KSLTV
Eagle Mountain home a total loss after fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family is all accounted for Monday night after their home caught fire in the City Center division of Eagle Mountain. Firefighters were called out to the home on Trail Rider Peak Drive at approximately 8:13 p.m. Kelly Bird, public information officer for the...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
KSLTV
Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City
HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
KSLTV
Witness: ‘They were here to have fun’ child critical after rescue at Utah reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A kayaker rescued three children who were inside a vehicle that rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Monday. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her grandfather.
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
KSLTV
Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
KSLTV
SLC introduces new park ranger program for parks and public spaces
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall introduced a new park ranger program for the city. Uniformed park rangers will now serve visitors to SLC parks and public spaces. “Park rangers are iconic additions to parks the world over and I’ve felt for a long time...
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
KSLTV
Large crowd expected for emergency water meeting in Stockton Thursday night
STOCKTON, Utah — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is up against several critical water issues heading into an emergency meeting with the town council and mayor Thursday. Right now, residents must boil their water, as the town considers costly repairs or replacement of its water treatment plant.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
KSLTV
Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
