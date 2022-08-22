Read full article on original website
IGN
Saints Row [2022] - Review
The Saints Row reboot has shown up and gone are the times of the 'Third Street Saints'. I have been standing by to get into this game since its announcement as I have been an avid fan of the franchise and have thoroughly played all the titles they have pumped out through the years. And thanks to our friends at Express Games, we had the option to get our hands on the game before the release.
CNET
Saints Row Takes Big Step Back, Becoming Unremarkable GTA Clone
Saints Row has always lived in the shadow of the mighty Grand Theft Auto, and the 2022 reboot of Saints is unlikely to help the open-world crime game escape. This entry, which is set to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 23, tries to give the franchise a new lease on life, but it just falls flat.
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
