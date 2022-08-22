ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Saints Row [2022] - Review

The Saints Row reboot has shown up and gone are the times of the 'Third Street Saints'. I have been standing by to get into this game since its announcement as I have been an avid fan of the franchise and have thoroughly played all the titles they have pumped out through the years. And thanks to our friends at Express Games, we had the option to get our hands on the game before the release.
CNET

Saints Row Takes Big Step Back, Becoming Unremarkable GTA Clone

Saints Row has always lived in the shadow of the mighty Grand Theft Auto, and the 2022 reboot of Saints is unlikely to help the open-world crime game escape. This entry, which is set to hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 23, tries to give the franchise a new lease on life, but it just falls flat.
Ars Technica

Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption

The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
GAMINGbible

'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Orders Live Soon, Featuring An Interesting Bundle

Despite its unfortunate delay, we’re not far away at all from the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world wizarding RPG is set to release on 10 February 2023, and will feature spell-casting, broomstick flight, magical creatures to befriend, classes to attend, and much more. The latest trailer, revealed last night during Gamescom’s opening night, even showcased the Unforgivable Curses, and seemingly revealed a split storyline depending on if players decide to delve into the dark arts or not.
