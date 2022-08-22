ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Witt
3d ago

Omg!! But it’s fine when whitmore does it to her advantage!!???? Different set of laws they seem to follow, & get away with!!! Make them pay this coming November..kick them O. U. T.!!!

Cathleen Hosner
3d ago

Check out candidate Matt Hall in Kalamazoo County- suspected of doing the same thing

Related
michiganradio.org

There's a debate over debates brewing in Michigan's race for governor

The campaigns for Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are debating over how many debates they should have — and when they should have them — before November’s election. Dixon’s campaign says she has agreed to two television debates and is open to...
deadlinedetroit.com

Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?

Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

State, county GOP clash over delegates

The Michigan Republican Party invalidated the Hillsdale County Republican Party’s Aug. 11 convention after county leadership barred dozens of delegates from the meeting. “It’s Hillsdale GOP vs. everybody,” HCRP Chairman Daren Wiseley said. The HCRP disavowed delegates including state Rep. Andrew Fink, state Senate Majority Leader Mike...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
Pride Source

How First Openly Nonbinary Michigan State House Candidate Thinks We Can Achieve Equity

While she and other white allies were painting an outdoor mural the summer of George Floyd’s murder, Lansing resident Emily Dievendorf was hit head on by a white supremacist on a motorcycle. In that moment something became painfully clear to the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 77th State House District: the need for safe spaces and spaces of learning and connection in her community. So Dievendorf sold her house and, with friend LaShawn Erby, opened a nonprofit bookstore, The Resistance, near the Michigan Capitol building dedicated to social justice and movement building.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Live Results: 2022 Florida Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Florida primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general and U.S. House congressional districts. Follow the results live. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through independent...
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention

Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate

The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in an eerie plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. Adam Fox and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE

