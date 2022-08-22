While she and other white allies were painting an outdoor mural the summer of George Floyd’s murder, Lansing resident Emily Dievendorf was hit head on by a white supremacist on a motorcycle. In that moment something became painfully clear to the Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 77th State House District: the need for safe spaces and spaces of learning and connection in her community. So Dievendorf sold her house and, with friend LaShawn Erby, opened a nonprofit bookstore, The Resistance, near the Michigan Capitol building dedicated to social justice and movement building.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO