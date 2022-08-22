Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Arrested for filing a false police report that triggered an Amber Alert
On August 25, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 43-year-old Valerie Faye Lord and charged her with one count of Filing a False Police Report. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to Jody Nelson Road in reference to a complaint of kidnapping. Officers...
wxxv25.com
Law enforcement needs help identifying suspect who allegedly stole gun from car in Harrison County
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the person shown in this video. Investigators says on Monday, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., a tall, thin black male, wearing all black and blue latex gloves, broke into a car in the Clear Springs subdivision.
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
wxxv25.com
Armed robbery suspects made initial appearances in Jackson County Court
Four suspects in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend in Jackson County were in court today for their initial appearances. County Court Judge Mark Watts set bonds for the three adults and a juvenile charged as an adult. The four suspects are accused of robbing people at gunpoint at the Motel 6 in St. Martin on Monday night. They were arrested in Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations
A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man charged in Waveland commercial burglaries
A Bay St. Louis man has been charged in a pair of commercial burglaries in Waveland. 33-year-old Gabriel Singleton is charged with two counts of commercial burglary. He is being held at the Hancock County jail on $10,000 bond. He also is on a hold without bond for MDOC. Waveland...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
wxxv25.com
Four suspects charged with armed robbery in Jackson County
Four suspects, including a 16-year-old, are in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, charged with armed robbery. Around 9:30 Monday night, August 22nd, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Motel 6 near Ocean Springs exit 50. Sheriff Mike Ezell says several people reported...
WLBT
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd. The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old Curtis Levell Price, also of Pascagoula. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the...
Prichard Police looking for burglary suspect, home broken into 3 times
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is looking for a man who they believe was involved in several burglaries. Prichard Police believe the man burglarized several homes in the Bronner Street community. One home was broken into three times, with around $2,000 worth of tools stolen. Investigators obtained security images of the burglary […]
wxxv25.com
MBI Investigating officer involved shooting in Biloxi
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting involving Biloxi Police Department that occurred around 9 P.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022, near 330 Benachi Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation,...
wxxv25.com
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight
Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
WLOX
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued. Just before 11 p.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 1-year-old Oliver Jackson Tidwell of Gulfport, who was last seen a few hours earlier around 7:33 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies woman in Biloxi officer-involved shooting
A woman has died as a result of her injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi on Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died in surgery about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Merit Health. She had been shot multiple times, Switzer said. An autopsy...
wxxv25.com
Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers
Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck
UPDATE: Law enforcement, residents honor police officer killed in Summerdale crash UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who has possibly burglarized several homes in the Bronner St community. According to Prichard Police, one home, in particular, has been hit at least 3 times with tool merchandise stolen...
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS - Car Accident on I-10 near Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
Gulfport, MS (August 24, 2022) - At least one person was hurt after a car accident in Gulfport on Wednesday, August 24. The collision was reported at around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 10 EB near Cowan Road. Lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked while paramedics were present. Emergency response crews were present at the scene.
