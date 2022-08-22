Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parents left devastated after finding out why daughter kept coming home with bruises
The parents of a young girl who kept coming home from school with bruises have talked about their devastation at finding out what was wrong with her. Initially suspecting that their daughter Eva was fighting at school, Scott and Katrina Thornley remained perplexed as to why she was constantly covered in bruises. At a loss, they took her to see the doctor and get a blood test. Tragically, the results revealed that Eva was suffering from leukaemia.
KIDS・
Anger as Dad Leaves 6-Year-Old Son To Walk Back From Beach Alone: 'Livid'
A post about a family's seaside vacation has prompted a Mumsnet debate about parenting styles and how much independence young children should get.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He calls me Dad.' Guardian raises money to adopt boy he found in trash in his native Haiti
Jimmy Amisial is trying to make fatherhood official by formally adopting the boy he has not let go of since that fateful night he found him.
Teen Backed for Snapping at Parents for Naming Her After Dead Sister
"They robbed you of your own identity because they hadn't processed their grief," one user commented.
After IVF and surrogacy, my children are 10 weeks apart. Having 'twiblings' showed me how different each baby is.
The mom calls the siblings "twiblings" and they are now 6 months and 4 months old. She struggled with depression after bringing the youngest one home.
I have terminal cancer. I fear dying and leaving my daughter with my husband. What can I do?
I was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer three years ago, when my only child, a daughter, was eight. My cancer was discovered too late for a cure, ironically because I was in very good shape, a non-smoker, and otherwise in good health and a dedicated exerciser. I will probably die...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boy, 17, found dead after seeking mental health help ‘had not seen GP in person’
A coroner has expressed concern at the difficulty of getting face-to-face appointments with GPs and other health professionals after a 17-year-old boy suffering from mental health problems was found dead. Sean Mark, who described himself as an “anxious paranoid mess”, was desperate for help but felt “palmed off” when he...
I let my daughter quit family therapy and take control of her own mental-health care. Now, we're trying art therapy instead.
When my daughter stopped talking to our therapist, I was hesitant to let her quit. Now, we're letting her take control of her mental-health care.
KIDS・
TODAY.com
A young widow accepts a marriage proposal after a year of heartbreak and loss
If you asked Christiana Neazer, 31, a year ago what her life might look like today, happiness and wedding bells were not in her plans. On July 25, Andrae Reid felt jittery as he led a blindfolded Neazer to a boat in Long Beach, California. His friends had decorated the boat, and she thought they were going to celebrate a friend’s birthday on board. But, as his breath became heavier because of his nervousness, he asked for her hand in marriage — and she said yes.
ABC News
3 sisters share same birthday, 3 years apart: 'We feel like it was fate'
Aug. 25 is one big party for the Lammert family as three sisters celebrate the same birthday -- and no, they're not triplets. The oldest, Sophia, is turning 7 this year. Her baby sister, Giuliana, was born on Sophia's third birthday in 2018. Three years later, Mia arrived on the same day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents Forcing Son To Pay $300 After 'Prank' on Sister Backfired Praised
The dad, who admitted he was tired of his son's pranks, made him give up the $310 that he was saving to buy a new video game console as punishment.
TODAY.com
'Truly a blessing': After having 78 fibroids removed, woman finally becomes a mom
Since high school, Shauna McDonald has had heavy, painful periods. She was diagnosed with uterine fibroids, and over the years, she’s undergone six surgeries to remove them. Between surgeries, she tried getting pregnant and went through two unsuccessful rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). “That takes a toll on your...
Photojournalist-turned-nurse who takes pictures of COVID patients says his life has changed since CBS News profile
When Alan Hawes goes to work at the Medical University of South Carolina, he brings with him a special ability — a talent, really — that he uses when he cares for the sickest of the sick COVID-19 patients: he takes pictures of what people outside the hospital would never see.
Comments / 0