Tampa, FL

Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Parents left devastated after finding out why daughter kept coming home with bruises

The parents of a young girl who kept coming home from school with bruises have talked about their devastation at finding out what was wrong with her. Initially suspecting that their daughter Eva was fighting at school, Scott and Katrina Thornley remained perplexed as to why she was constantly covered in bruises. At a loss, they took her to see the doctor and get a blood test. Tragically, the results revealed that Eva was suffering from leukaemia.
KIDS
TODAY.com

A young widow accepts a marriage proposal after a year of heartbreak and loss

If you asked Christiana Neazer, 31, a year ago what her life might look like today, happiness and wedding bells were not in her plans. On July 25, Andrae Reid felt jittery as he led a blindfolded Neazer to a boat in Long Beach, California. His friends had decorated the boat, and she thought they were going to celebrate a friend’s birthday on board. But, as his breath became heavier because of his nervousness, he asked for her hand in marriage — and she said yes.
LONG BEACH, CA
