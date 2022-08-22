If you asked Christiana Neazer, 31, a year ago what her life might look like today, happiness and wedding bells were not in her plans. On July 25, Andrae Reid felt jittery as he led a blindfolded Neazer to a boat in Long Beach, California. His friends had decorated the boat, and she thought they were going to celebrate a friend’s birthday on board. But, as his breath became heavier because of his nervousness, he asked for her hand in marriage — and she said yes.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO