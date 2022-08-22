Antigo boys soccer preview: Optimism abounds as Robins return to the pitch

The 2022 edition of the Antigo Red Robins boys soccer team is back on the pitch this week, beginning its regular season with optimism that despite the loss of a strong senior group from a season ago, it can finally move into the realm of contender in the Great Northern Conference.

Or at least get in the GNC win column.

The storyline is likely a bit tired. The Robins have never won a GNC game on the field, winning one by forfeit in 2011 after Mosinee used an ineligible player, and coming ever so close in 2019, ending in a tie with Rhinelander.

A year ago, Antigo tied its own school record for wins with five and lost four others by a combined five goals, including a devastating 1-0 playoff loss at home to Ashland. Along the way, injuries and quarantines caused the team to play without some of its top players for a number of contests.

The improvement into the realm of a competitive, albeit not yet GNC-contending team, has been so evident, veteran head coach Ben Wilhelm picked himself up a Coach of the Year honor in 2020.

But the challenge to turn that corner and start winning conference games has been a tough undertaking, perhaps tougher than expected.

It all starts with numbers, and Antigo’s roster is up this season from a year ago, with 25 players out for soccer. Wilhelm enters his 10th season at the helm and is perhaps the most optimistic of all that this is the year.

“We have a bigger roster than last year so that’s at least one reason to hope for a better GNC record,” he said. “We’re a definitely a team on the edge. I’m hopeful this could be a banner year for us in conference.”

Lakeland is the overwhelming conference favorite. The defending GNC champs return Offensive Player of the Year Yaroslav Myshchyshyn, who earned the honor as just a sophomore. The now junior leads a powerhouse Lakeland team that returns a total of four other All-Conference performers.

As far as the rest of the GNC, it’s a bit of a mystery, but Mosinee, Medford, Rhinelander and Northland Pines were all strong a season ago in what has become in a very solid soccer conference from top to bottom.

“I think our chances against Pines, Medford and Mosinee are really good,” Wilhelm said. “And I think Rhinelander and Lakeland will be challenging but on the right day we could prevail.”

Tasked with replacing four All-GNC players of its own, Wilhelm has watched his team put in a good offseason of work, as well as getting off to a strong start on the practice field.

“Contact days and open gyms were the best attended in four years so that’s encouraging to see,” he noted. “We have 25 on the roster and an average of 17 at those optional preseason dates. It’s tough to see the seniors go, but this first week shows we will be ready to continue on in a strong way.”

Now the job has been to find who will step up in key positions. Frank McKenna was an honorable mention goaltender a season ago, moving into that position is a sophomore in Logan Griese. It is the second straight season the Robins must replace a senior keeper, with McKenna taking the reins from Cordell Umland the year prior.

“Goalkeeper is a tough spot to fill no matter what,” Wilhelm explained. “But our past two senior keepers have been very intentional about bringing up their successors, working with the younger guys offseason and preseason.”

Griese was not out for soccer as a freshman, but had an outstanding Middle School career. Throw in the time spent with McKenna and Umland, and he should be good to go. Sophomore Jacob Adamski will be the backup.

As far as returners, junior Nolan Bunnell, a strong midfield leader, along with senior Cole Umland, a reliable center-mid, lead the way. At defense, senior Sam McCann and junior Michael Preboski are both solid and have plenty of experience.

Riley LeVeque and Jeremiah Grant are both seniors in their second year of soccer. LeVeque will be counted on at defense, while Grant will see playing time at wing. Aiden Anderson is three year veteran and fast midfielder.

Sophomores back for another season include Ezra Santiago, who looks to be a big contributor at forward, along with fellow forwards Trenton Walbeck and Adamski. Johnny Wissbroecker is a sophomore midfielder, with Connor Umland and Wyatt Beaber sophs on defense.

Back to the senior group, the last member is a newcomer to the soccer pitch, in Karl Busse. The former cross country runner brings speed and endurance to the field and could be an “X” factor for the team this season. Wherever he plays, it will be outside where the Robins can utilize his running ability, either at back or midfield.

Remaining upperclassmen include Garrett Kufner, who is new to soccer, but brings a track background, who will likely be used in a utility role.

Other newcomers to the roster include a pair of sophomores in Jack Stronstad and Max Kufner, who both look to be assets to the squad, along with a freshman group that totals seven, in Parker Chaney, Diego Flores Martinez, Matt Seefeldt, Tucker McCann, Kayden Jaje, Ved Patel and Jameson Anderson.

There’s lots of promise and lots of questions marks, some of which will be answered this week. Antigo opens with a pair of home games, the first on Tuesday against a strong Shawano team, the second is what should be a very winnable contest on Thursday, versus Northland Lutheran.

Saturday, the team travels to the annual Gresham Tournament. By the time Saturday wraps up, the identity should be in place for the 2022 Robins.

“Our away tournament at Gresham is always a learning experience for younger players and a chance to play the whole bench across three games on the day,” Wilhelm added. “I’m hopeful we could finally win that for once. That would set a really great tone for the rest of the season.”