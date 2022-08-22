TAMPA, Fla. - When the body of an unidentified teen girl was found in early May, all the Tampa Police Department had to go on was a distinctive tattoo. Nilexia Alexander, 14, was found shot to death on Floribraska Avenue in Tampa Heights before sunrise on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44, has been indicted for first-degree murder in Nilexia's death and Robert Quincy Creed, Jr. was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

