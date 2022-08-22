ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa police asking for tips after shooting victim dies at hospital

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night. It happened before midnight on 50th Street near Interstate 4. According to the police department, they received a report about shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was...
TAMPA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
OCOEE, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Winter Haven, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
The Free Press - TFP

Man Shot And Killed In Tampa Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Tampa overnight, according to Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th Street around 11:53 pm, in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Foster care to finding her roots: Nilexia Alexander's mom describes 14-year-old's life before murder

TAMPA, Fla. - When the body of an unidentified teen girl was found in early May, all the Tampa Police Department had to go on was a distinctive tattoo. Nilexia Alexander, 14, was found shot to death on Floribraska Avenue in Tampa Heights before sunrise on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44, has been indicted for first-degree murder in Nilexia's death and Robert Quincy Creed, Jr. was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
HOLIDAY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Officers save a life using Narcan￼

On August 23, officers with the 18th West Judicial District Drug Task Force, Grannis Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, whose name is being withheld at this time, allowed officers to conduct a search of the vehicle. The search produced methamphetamine, marijuana, and several tablets of hydrocodone, and the individual was placed into custody.
POLK COUNTY, FL

