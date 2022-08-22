Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Tampa police asking for tips after shooting victim dies at hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night. It happened before midnight on 50th Street near Interstate 4. According to the police department, they received a report about shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was...
fox13news.com
Trevor Summers acts as own attorney, cross-examines ex-wife he's accused of kidnapping, attempting to kill
TAMPA, Fla. - Thursday brought another wild twist in Trevor Summers' attempted murder trial. Summers is accused of kidnapping his estranged wife, Alisa Mathewson, and plotting a failed murder-suicide back in 2017. He spent years representing himself as he navigated the legal system, prompting a number of delays as he...
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
fox13news.com
Second suspect at Odessa daycare center arrested after being caught on camera abusing child, deputies say
ODESSA, Fla. - Days after arresting the co-owner of the Children's Land of Imagination Academy, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and employee at the school after they say she was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a child. According to HCSO, Tara Ballou, 28,...
fox13news.com
Trevor Summers' ex-wife testifies how she was kidnapped, raped and nearly killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman who says she was kidnapped and raped by her estranged husband took the stand at his trial on Wednesday. Alisa Mathewson has waited five years to tell her story of horror to a jury. "This is where he is going to kill me and they're...
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old during bath, Florida police say
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
Tampa jury convicts man of federal hate crime for 'racially motivated attack'
A Tampa federal jury convicted a Pinellas County man of a hate crime for what prosecutors called "a racially motivated attack against a Black man who traveling down a public roadway with his family."
fox13news.com
Testimony begins in trial for man accused in failed murder-suicide plot, kidnapping estranged wife
TAMPA, Fla. - On the first day of testimony in the Trevor Summers trial, prosecutor Jennifer Johnson described him as obsessed and controlling when it came to his estranged wife Alisa Summers. "Between March 11, 2017 and March 13, 2017 Alisa Summers thought she was living out the last few...
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Tampa overnight, according to Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the 2900 block of 50th Street around 11:53 pm, in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering
fox13news.com
Foster care to finding her roots: Nilexia Alexander's mom describes 14-year-old's life before murder
TAMPA, Fla. - When the body of an unidentified teen girl was found in early May, all the Tampa Police Department had to go on was a distinctive tattoo. Nilexia Alexander, 14, was found shot to death on Floribraska Avenue in Tampa Heights before sunrise on May 6. Ronny Walker, 44, has been indicted for first-degree murder in Nilexia's death and Robert Quincy Creed, Jr. was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
Polk sheriff’s office searching for 2 men involved in diesel fuel theft
A Polk County Sheriff's Office detective is asking for the public's help with identifying two men involved in an ongoing fuel theft investigation.
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria
A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Man Arrested In Gainesville After Three Tampa Carjackings Tuesday Morning
TAMPA, Fla. – Early Tuesday morning Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. A female victim was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The suspect,
Hillsborough County student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff detectives investigating home invasion and robbery in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are investigating a home invasion and robbery that took place in Holiday Sunday morning. According to detectives, a suspect entered and robbed a victim’s home in the Cheyenne Dr. area of Holiday around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows the suspect...
mypulsenews.com
Officers save a life using Narcan￼
On August 23, officers with the 18th West Judicial District Drug Task Force, Grannis Police Department, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, whose name is being withheld at this time, allowed officers to conduct a search of the vehicle. The search produced methamphetamine, marijuana, and several tablets of hydrocodone, and the individual was placed into custody.
