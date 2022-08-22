Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Spooky Season Meets Barbiecore In Avril Lavigne's Latest Fashion Collab
If you’ve ever developed an intense crush on someone because of how their bangs fell across their smudgy kohl-lined eyes, own at least one article of clothing with a skull on it, and are physically incapable of not shouting all the words to “Sk8er Boi” whenever the song comes on, you’re going to want to pay attention. A new clothing line dubbed Avril Lavigne by Killstar is here to make all your alt-rock dreams come true. This collection, designed by the original pop-punk queen herself, is basically Warped Tour if Warped Tour [was made manifest]? through slinky separates and edgy bodysuits.
Harry Styles Said, No, He’s Not Bald
Well, this is an interesting theory. For several months now, an unexpected rumor about Harry Styles has circulated online: Is he balding? Or better yet, is he completely bald? This speculation has grown so large that the “Cinema” performer finally addressed it himself. And, let me tell you, his response may have just ended this hairy rumor.
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 22, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Truly, any of us would be lucky to score a date with Harry Styles, but that is almost definitely an impossibility (his relationship with Olivia Wilde notwithstanding). I am surprised that Harry does not Google his dates before going out with them, because that’s a level of restraint I could never achieve. But Harry also opened up about a few of his dating strategies, including the topic he usually has to bring up on the second date. READ MORE.
Demi Lovato’s Quotes About “Having A Family” Are So Relatable
Demi Lovato is living her best life. Last week, the singer (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) dropped their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, embarked on their first tour in four years, and went Instagram official with their new boyfriend Jute$. To top it all off, Lovato recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Aug. 20. Even with all these life accomplishments, Demi is thinking about what’s still on their bucket list, and it includes starting a family.
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Featured This Iconic First Guest
Meghan Markle has officially joined the podcast scene, and it’s clear that she’s here to stay. On Aug. 23, the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of Archetypes, a Spotify-exclusive podcast from her and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Audio. For her first episode, Markle kicked things off with a major guest. She brought on longtime friend and tennis champion, Serena Williams.
Shia LaBeouf on becoming Catholic after studying for 'Padre Pio' film: 'God was using my ego'
In a moment of life imitating art, Shia LaBeouf found a higher power while preparing to play a Catholic saint. Find out how he prepped for the role.
Here's How HOTD's Alicent Hightower Is Related To Margaery Tyrell
House of the Dragon may be set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but the new series is still intricately connected to the characters fans know oh-so-well. Obviously, the Targaryen family members shown in the new series are ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen and her nephew/lover Jon Snow, but there’s another strong familial connection that may not be immediately apparent. The prequel also centers on the Targaryen-adjacent Hightower family, specifically King Viserys’ ambitious hand, Otto Hightower, and his strategic daughter, Alicent. Surprise — Alicent Hightower is actually related to everyone’s favorite GoT queen, Margaery Tyrell, although exactly how they’re related is pretty messy.
Olivia Opened Up About Her “Deep Love” For Harry
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romantic relationship is well-known... even if neither Wilde nor Styles ever really talk about it. Though the duo is frequently spotted together (and Wilde’s dance moves at Styles’ concerts have gone viral on TikTok many times over), the couple prefers to keep the details of their romance out of the public eye — and yes, it’s on purpose. During an Aug. 24 interview with Variety, Wilde opened up (slightly) about Styles, and you’re going to want to see what she said about their relationship.
We Need To Talk About Kayla And Tyler's Shady Selling The OC Drama
The real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group get pretty close on Selling The OC. After all, this is the group of coworkers who got into a snuggle pile on the beach in the middle of a work party. But there are some instances where that closeness goes a little too far, even for this close-knit bunch. If Selling The OC had you confused about what *actually* went down between Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland, you’re not alone.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Live Duet With Billy Joel Caught Her Fans Off Guard
This surprise performance was such a full circle moment. On Aug. 24, Billy Joel invited Olivia Rodrigo onstage during his headlining show at Madison Square Garden. The two performers sang their respective hits “Uptown Girl” and “Deja Vu” together, and it looked to be a pretty thrilling sight. Honestly, this is a duo I never knew I needed. Now, though, I need to see them collaborate on an original song or two.
Ive Is Leading K-Pop’s Next Wave
Ask 17-year-old Wonyoung to describe Ive’s concept, and the singer will tell you the rising girl group is pioneering its own aesthetic: chaebol crush. “It means rich,” she explains to Elite Daily, adding with a smile, “but crush, you know?”. Just eight months into their careers,...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Ready For A New Boyfriend
Is anyone else still recovering from a certain SNL-kissing, chest-branding, BDE-bragging kinda romantic era? Yeah, me too. But while some of us are mourning the end of Kete, Kim Kardashian just might be gearing up for a hot girl fall. You heard that right: Kardashian is reportedly “ready to date” after her breakup with Pete Davidson. And this time around, it sounds like the SKIMS founder doesn’t want a 13-year age gap between her and her BF.
Charli D'Amelio's Back-To-School Shopping List Includes Desk And Dorm Essentials
Pretty soon, you’ll be heading back to school. While the thought of having to do homework is a drag after getting so used to lounging by the pool every day, there’s no denying that back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. It’s a chance to start fresh with all-new back-to-school supplies. You may be decorating your dorm for the first time ever and looking for major inspo. As one of the biggest influencers, what’s on Charli D’Amelio’s back-to-school shopping list could help you figure out what’s a must-have and what can be left behind at home.
Wait, Is This HOTD Dreamboat Related To Oberyn Martell?
Many of the new characters in House of the Dragon are ancestors of key players in Game of Thrones who fans already know very well. It’s pretty easy to see how Rhaenyra and her Targaryen family are related to Daenerys, but there are a couple other connections that aren’t so immediately apparent. For one, Rhaenyra’s close friend, Alicent Hightower, is actually a distant ancestor of Margaery Tyrell, and the knight who fought for Rhaenyra’s favor in the series premiere, Ser Criston Cole, may or may not be related to the Martell family, who were very prominent players in Game of Thrones. However, this connection is much more tenuous, and there’s a lot still unknown about Criston.
I Got A Minimalist Tattoo Of My Dog To Thank Him For... Everything
Every parent thinks their child — human or otherwise — is beautiful. However, my dog-son is complimented by strangers often enough for his handsomeness to be an objective fact. My 2.5-year-old pit bull mix, Ransom, has the floppiest, sweetest ears and endearing forehead wrinkles that suggest a relatable dose of skepticism. I’d even say that my guy in a jean jacket causes the same level of swooning as Chris Evans’ dog Dodger in a polo so, naturally, when BarkBox gave me the chance to get a tattoo of Ransom in honor of National Dog Day on Friday, Aug. 26, I jumped at the opportunity.
